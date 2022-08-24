Caesars Makes Historic Change on the Las Vegas Strip

The casino operator has ended an era and plans to start a new one.

Nothing lasts forever even in a city full of timeless nods to the past like Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Strip has always been evolving, a slow work in progress where things that seem forever eventually make way for something else, In recent years, however, the pace of change has picked up with huge projects being built and major properties changing hands.

Major projects have grown up from nothing on the North Las Vegas Strip where Resorts World Las Vegas brought a new vitality to a once-underdeveloped area. That will soon be followed by the long-delayed, seemed-like-it-would never happen Fontainebleau, which now appears on track for a late-2023 opening.

But, new projects are not the only ones taking place on the Strip. There's a number of existing major properties that have changed hands and a few others that could. First, MGM Resorts International (MGM) sold Mirage to Hard Rock International which plans to turn part of the site's property -- including its famed volcano -- into a Guitar Hotel.MGM then purchased Cosmopolitan completing a sort of swap of Las Vegas Strip properties.

In addition to MGM's Strip deals, a number of other properties are changing names and owners. The Ballys Corporation (BALY) appears to be heading toward putting its corporate name on the Tropicana Resort Casino.

That's a lot of changes that led to something historic that happened on August 23.

The Ballys Names Comes Down on the Las Vegas Strip

While Caesars (CZR) has been working on transforming Ballys to its Horseshoe brand, it has kept the Ballys name on the property. That changed on August 23 when the famed Ballys letters were taken off the exterior of the building.

Caesars shared the news on the Horseshoe Twitter page

"Today marks the beginning of removing the #BallysVegas letters to make way for the new Horseshoe Las Vegas. #HelloHorseshoe," the company shared along with a picture of the letters coming down.

Caesars has not used the Horseshoe brand in Las Vegas but it has appeared on some of its properties around the country, The current Ballys, soon-to-be Horseshoe began its life in 1973 as the MGM Grand (a name that lives on at another MGM-owned property.

Caesars Has Big Plans for Horseshoe

Caesars has described its Horseshoe brand as being a gambler-friendly brand.

"Started by a gambler for gamblers, at its heart, Horseshoe is about making a gaming experience that is right for the gambler. Over the years, as the brand expanded to markets across the country, Horseshoe has stayed true to its heritage, holding on to the thrilling spirit of no-limit betting," the company shared.

As the work has progressed, Caesars has removed the sports book at Ballys and shared plans to replace it with an arcade. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri will be leading a new sportsbook concept at the Horseshoe.

“We’ve got a new project that’s coming," Fieri said at an event honoring first responders. "They came and said, ‘Hey, listen, we know that we have the Linq and we crush over there. What do you think about doing, like, a food sportsbook themed event in Bally’s Horseshoe?’” the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The famous chef, who also has signature restaurants on Carnival Cruise Line ships and a fast-food chicken chain Chicken Guy, promises a new menu for the upcoming Horseshoe sportsbook/restaurant.

“We’re kind of like a band,” Fieri said. “We’re writing things and creating things, and you’re gonna see stuff you’ve never seen on any of our other menus.”