Cadillac Recalls High-Profile Electric Vehicle

Cadillac introduced the Lyriq with great fanfare as part of General Motors' shift to an all-electric future.

Two years ago Cadillac said it would spearhead General Motors’ (GM) shift to an all-electric future.

"Cadillac’s EV will hit the heart of the crossover market and meet the needs of customers around the world,” Steve Carlisle, Cadillac's president, said in a statement.

GM Chief Executive Mary Berra said the following year that by 2035 the automaking giant would phase out vehicles using internal combustion engines.

Earlier this year company introduced the Cadillac Lyriq, the luxury brand's first electric vehicle. Barra tweeted on April 19 that "the all-electric Lyriq sets the standard for the future of @Cadillac, and our teams delivered this stunning vehicle at record pace."

In May, the new 2023 Cadillac Lyriq all-electric two-row SUV sold out in about four hours, according to the Detroit Free Press.

A company spokesperson declared that "customer demand for the Lyriq has matched our expectations and we look forward to exceeding their expectations when they take delivery of their Lyriq."

Voluntary Recall

The Lyriq suffered a setback recently when GM recalled 186 of them after discovering a defect with the infotainment system's screen.

"GM is voluntarily recalling certain 2023 model year Cadillac Lyriq vehicles due to a software error in the video display control module," a company spokesperson said.

The problem was first discovered by employees at the GM factory in Spring Hill, Tenn. The company issued a stop-sale order until the problem could be corrected.

The system occasionally initiates software updates while the vehicle is parked, the automaker said. The screen can shut off if someone interrupts the process by opening a door.

GM said the affected vehicles have a defective display screen that will occasionally perform a boot-up/shutdown cycle when the vehicle is parked and powered off.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this issue may cause customers, but we are dedicated to the safety of our products and customers and take safety related issues very seriously," the spokesperson said.

GM invested $2 billion to transition the Spring Hill facility to build fully electric vehicles, including the Lyriq.

GM will start notifying owners of affected vehicles on Nov. 7 and owners will bring their vehicles to dealers for update, GM said.