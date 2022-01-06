Cadillac To Feature GM's New Autonomous Driving System

Ultra Cruise will allow hands-free driving on 95 percent of all traffic scenarios.

General Motors' (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report luxury car brand Cadillac will outfit its Celestiq sedan with the company's Ultra Cruise autonomous driving assistant, making the vehicle among the first to have the feature.

GM confirmed that the upcoming, full-sized battery-electric vehicle will have the driving assistant, at CES 2022 Thursday.

The vehicle will be among the first in GM's lineup to integrate Ultra Cruise once it enters production in 2023. The Ultra Cruise is designed to be an upgrade over the company's current Super Cruise system, which allows hands-free driving on highways.

GM describes Ultra Cruise as a "door-to-door" hands free driving system that will allow users to keep their hands off the wheel in 95% of all traffic situations. It will function on most roads, including city streets, subdivision streets and paved rural roads in addition to highways, without the need for pre-mapping. GM doesn't say if Ultra Cruise will make a car truly autonomous.

The development of self-driving cars has suffered many setbacks in recent years. Cruise, a GM subsidiary, planned to commercialize a ride-hailing fleet in San Francisco in 2019 but has delayed those plans to conduct additional testing.

Self Driving Market

GM is competing with Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report Autopilot system as well as self-driving systems from other car manufacturers.

In October, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the company would be delaying the release of a Beta 10.2 software update due to last minute concerns about its build. The update was eventually released days later.

Subscription pricing for Basic Autopilot to Full Self-Driving capability is $199 per month and $99 per month for Enhanced Autopilot to Full Self-Driving, which is only available in select markets, according to the Tesla website.

Earlier this week, Toyota announced plans to launch Arene, its own Self-Driving operating system by 2025.