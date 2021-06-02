TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

C3.ai Reports Narrower Loss on 26% Higher Revenue

C3.ai, the provider of AI software to help businesses adapt their operations to digital, reported a smaller loss than the year-ago quarter on 26% higher revenue.
Author:
Publish date:

C3.ai  (AI) - Get Report, the provider of artificial intelligence software to help businesses adapt their operations to digital, reported a narrower fiscal-fourth-quarter net loss on 26% higher revenue.

For the quarter ended April 30, the Redwood City, Calif., company posted a net loss of 24 cents a share compared with a loss of 82 cents a share in the year-earlier quarter. A company statement did not specify an adjusted loss per share for the latest period. 

Revenue reached $52.3 million from $41.6 million a year ago.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of a GAAP loss of 25 cents a share, or an adjusted loss of 34 cents a share, on revenue of $50.6 million.

Shares outstanding more than tripled to 97.3 million. C3.ai went public in early December at an IPO price of $42 a share. The company touched a 52-week high near $184 in late December.

Most recently, on June 1, C3.ai said that it had reached a five-year renewal of an agreement to deploy artificial intelligence and machine-learning applications across the systems at the energy company Shell  (RDS.A) - Get Report  (RDS.B) - Get Report. Terms weren't disclosed.

In late May, Barron’s reported that Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh reiterated an underweight rating on the stock and pared his target price to $60 from $100.

Singh said C3.ai's biggest challenge is a concentrated revenue stream, the paper reported. It had about 30 customers, plus partnerships that are still just getting off the ground, the analyst said, according to Barron's.

At last check C3.ai shares were trading down 9.7% at $68.73. They closed regular Wednesday trading up 6.1% at $76.15.

25. NetApp Inc. (NTAP)
EARNINGS

NetApp Tops Estimates, Raises Dividend and Boosts Share Buybacks

AMC Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: AMC, Constellation Pharma, Skillz

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stocks End Higher as Wall Street Balances Recovery, Inflation Concerns

Dropbox Has Real Earnings and Revenue, Jim Cramer Says
INVESTING

Dropbox Jumps on News of Elliott Management Stake

Urban One Lead
INVESTING

Urban One Extends Gains After Progress With Virginia Casino Plan

1. Create an Etsy shop
INVESTING

How High Can Etsy Rally After Depop Deal? The Charts Give a Hint.

Skills Lead
INVESTING

Skillz Soars on $150 Million Acquisition of Marketing Platform Aarki

Microsoft Says Commitment To Chinese Users Remains Unchanged After Updating Terms Of Service
INVESTING

Microsoft on June 24 Unveiling New Windows System