C3.ai Prices IPO at $42-Share, Above Estimated Range

C3.ai AI, the artificial-intelligence-software provider, on Tuesday priced its initial public offering at $42 a share, above its latest estimate of $36 to $38.

With the company issuing 15.5 million Class A shares, it will raise $651 million. And the $42 share price puts the company’s value at $4.05 billion.

The stock is slated to start trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker symbol AI.

C3.ai posted a net loss of $69.4 million for the fiscal year ended April 30, widening from $33.3 million a year earlier.

The company reported revenue of $156.7 million for the year, up from $91.6 million in the prior year.

Over the same period, subscription revenue grew 75% to $135.4 million from $77.5 million. Subscription software accounts for 86% of total revenue.

“Our market-entry strategy has been to establish high-value customer engagements with large global early adopters, or lighthouse customers, in Europe, Asia, and the U.S. across a range of industries,” the company said in its IPO prospectus.

“These lighthouse customers serve as proof points for other potential customers in their particular industries.”

As for risks, “a limited number of customers have accounted for a substantial portion of our revenue,” C3.ai said. “If existing customers do not renew their contracts with us, … our revenue could decline.”

Further, “we have a history of operating losses and may not achieve or sustain profitability in the future. We face intense competition and could lose market share to our competitors.”

IPOs have been on a tear since the stock market crashed in March, with the Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) - Get Report jumping 73% in the six months through Tuesday.