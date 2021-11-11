Buy the Dip: Retail, Roku and More

This week in Buy the Dip, TheStreet’s stock market gurus are looking at the retail sector to start, with a few big names added to the BTD mix as November kicks into high gear.

Macy’s (M) - Get Macy's Inc Report. $30.98 – 5-Day Performance $17.04. One sector that should benefit from both the recent upbeat jobs report and the upcoming holiday season is retail, where the benchmark S&P Retail SPDR exchange-traded fund (XRT) - Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF Report has been gaining ground after a relatively quiet Q2 and Q3.

(The fund has about $867 million in net assets and has 108 holdings, giving it a diversified look against company-specific risk.)

TheStreet’s Ed Ponsi said that retail stocks enjoyed a stellar 2020, XRT gaining 41.83%.

“It was the best year for the ETF, since it racked up a 42.16% gain in 2013,” Ponsi wrote recently on Real Money. “This year is looking even better for the sector, with XRT sporting a 56% year-to-date gain.”

Despite that impressive figure, XRT has been quiet lately. Over the past six months, the ETF has drifted in a range between $88 and $98.50, as it consolidated its gains.

But that changed in the middle of last week, when the retail bellwether broke out with a vengeance. “XRT roared above 100 for the first time ever, to close at an all-time high,” Ponsi said.

Mall-based retailers, once considered an area to avoid, figured prominently in Ponsi’s analysis.

“For example, just 18 months ago, Macy's traded below $5,” he said. “The stock appeared to be on the same path as former competitor Sears Holdings SHLDQ. Then on Wednesday, the stock traded above $30 for the first time in nearly three years.”

Macy's has been trending higher since August, and the stock is threatening to break above its bullish channel, which would signal an acceleration of the current trend. “The stock's bullish trendline closely parallels its 50-day moving average, which provides additional support,” Ponsi noted.

Macy's has been hot lately due to rumors the retailer's digital operations could be split from the company's traditional business.

“Investors might also find hidden value in the company's real estate holdings,” Ponsi added. “Macy's is scheduled to report earnings on the morning of November 18.”

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report. $223.23 – 5-Day Performance (-) 35.28%. While Moderna shares may be getting slammed after a weak earnings report, TheStreet’s Bret Kenwell has an idea or two on where to buy the dip.

First things first. Shares of Moderna dipped 19% on Thursday, November 4th, as earnings missed expectations and it cut its projections for COVID vaccine sales. Friday, November 5th wasn’t any better.

“After reporting before the open on Thursday, the stock came under immediate pressure, but the selling has only gotten worse since the open,” Kenwell reported on TheStreet.com. “We saw a post-earnings pop in Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report stock earlier month, but that stock has faded over the last few sessions. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Report stock hasn’t exactly been a standout either.”

That raises a big question - are the COVID vaccine stocks going to remain out of favor?

Maybe not. “As one Real Money contributor said, buying Moderna stock now is akin to catching a falling knife,” Kenwell said. “And he's right, even if I hate looking for more downside in a stock that’s now down 45% from its all-time high made in August.”

“Unlike Roku (ROKU) - Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report -- which, like Moderna had an October low of $293.90 -- Moderna did not give bulls a quick reversal trade to work with,” Kenwell said. “Instead, it plunged below the October low and has been falling.”

Now, Kenwell is eying the $255 to $261.50 zone. Why there?

“There are actually several reasons,” he said “First, there’s an unfilled gap down at $261.22. Second, the 200-day moving average comes into play near this zone. Lastly, it’s where we find the 161.8% downside extension from the “D” leg to the “C” leg in what’s now setting up as a five-wave “ABCDE” correction.”

If that’s too much jargon, just know that if Moderna gets down into this area, there are several reasons why traders will consider a long position. “If they’re wrong and the stock keeps falling, bulls can bail with minimal losses,” Kenwell noted “The flip side is that Moderna stock bottoms before getting to this zone and rebounds higher.”

Roku ROKU. $283.26 – 5-Day Performance (-7.10%). Roku’s had a rough 90 days, with its share price down by 27.64%. Now, with the stock market shifting into higher gear, post-earnings sellers are cramping Roku’s style.

“Despite growing sales more than 50% year over year, Roku missed analysts’ expectations,” said TheStreet’s Kenwell. “While it delivered a solid bottom-line result, it was a mixed quarter overall. It was not the blowout growth results we have gotten used to seeing from the San Jose, Calif., streaming major.”

Kenwell wonders if market bulls deem the Roku dip as worth buying into, especially with the stock down about 40% from its all-time highs.

“There is a worry about Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report and others taking market share,” Kenwell said. “But with the stock down this much from its highs, it’s worth wondering whether those concerns are priced into the stock.” Roku stock bottomed in May at the same time the bear market in growth stocks came to an end. Unlike most of its peers, it was one of the few growth stocks that went on to make all-time highs. “Now, however, it's down in the demand zone and it’s hard to get too bearish on this stock,” Kenwell noted.

His take? Anything above $293.90 and bulls can justify being long.

“Otherwise, investors need to be aware of some of the downside levels,” Kenwell said. “For instance, the 21-month moving average could be an area of interest, much like we saw with Twilio’s (TWLO) - Get Twilio, Inc. Class A Report post-earnings slump.”

That measure lines up well with the 2021 low, down near $272.50. “So, if Roku stock remains below $294, this area could be in play,” he added. “Back above $294 and $300 is on the table, followed by plenty of declining moving averages. Over the 50-day moving average and $350 is possible.”