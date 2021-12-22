Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Metaverse Shoe Fits for Steph Curry as Dorsey, Musk Target Web3: Crypto Minute
Metaverse Shoe Fits for Steph Curry as Dorsey, Musk Target Web3: Crypto Minute
Publish date:

Buy the Dip in Olive Garden Parent Darden, Stifel Analysts Say

Investment firm Stifel is bullish about Darden's succession plan.
Author:

Shares of Darden Restaurants  (DRI) - Get Darden Restaurants, Inc. Report were rising Wednesday after analysts at Stifel upgraded the Olive Garden parent to buy from hold and urged investors to buy the dip caused by the news of the CEO transition announced last week.

"We continue to believe Darden's management team is one of the strongest in the industry, with a demonstrated ability to drive top line sales while protecting margin in the face of inflationary pressures," wrote Stifel Analysts Chris O'Cull, Alec Estrada and Patrick Johnson in a note published Wednesday.

"Shares declined following a strong earnings report last Friday, which we believe was driven by the concurrent announcement of CEO Gene Lee's retirement at the end of May," O'Cull added.

On Dec. 17, the company announced that Eugene "Gene" Lee, who steered Darden Restaurants during the pandemic and oversaw a quadrupling of its market cap, was retiring as chief executive after seven years.

TheStreet Recommends

"While we were not surprised by the initial weakness, we are confident investors will quickly realize his successor, Rick Cardenas, can continue to guide the company on a similar strategic growth path," the note added.

The owner of LongHorn Steakhouse, Capital Grille and Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen appointed President and Chief Operating Officer Ricardo Cardenas to succeed Lee as CEO from May 30. Cardenas will also join the board of the multi-restaurant operator.

Stifel also noted that operational efficiencies at Darden will help the company outperform rivals.

"The company’s scale confers significant advantages in marketing, data analytics/technology, and supply chain management — rivaling even larger QSR [quick service restaurant] players — which should allow Darden to take share from smaller chains and independent operators," the note added.

On Monday, analysts at Keybanc and Credit Suisse reaffirmed their buy ratings for Darden. They were bullish on the company's outlook while noting that rising infections and inflation could hurt its valuation.

Visitors look at a display demonstrating traffic surveillance at the SenseTime booth at the Security China 2018 exhibition. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Chinese AI Firm SenseTime Refiles for Hong Kong IPO

Wall Street Preview: Dollar, Oil and Tech in Focus
STOCKS
SPX

Stocks Rise on Pfizer Covid-19 Treatment Approval, Economic News

Google CEO Gets Grilled By Congress on Political Bias, Privacy of User Data
INVESTING

Big Tech Legislation Faces Uphill Battle in Congress

homes house subdivision real estate sh
INVESTING

US Existing Home Sales Rise 1.9% in November

Resource Transition thumb
INVESTING

U.S. Economy Will End 2021 on a High Note, PNC Predicts

Liu Xingtao, an emergency doctor at Guangdong Second Provincial General Hospital, introduces how ambulances use 5G technologies for real-time communication with the hospital in Guangzhou on September 26. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
INVESTING

Emergency Doctors Sue KKR-Owned Healthcare Company

18 model S tesla performance plaid Tesla
INVESTING
TSLA

Tesla Is Back Above $1,000. Are New Highs Next?

Triller Group Lead
INVESTING
SEAC

Video-Sharing App Triller Will IPO Via SeaChange Merger