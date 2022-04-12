Skip to main content
Shouldn’t Higher Rates Be Bad for Stocks? The Answer Is Complicated
Shouldn’t Higher Rates Be Bad for Stocks? The Answer Is Complicated

Buy the Dip in Nvidia Stock or Wait for Lower Prices?

Nvidia stock has been getting obliterated over the past few weeks, as it's now 25% off the March high. Will it continue lower?

Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report stock has been on a horrid skid, racking up a near-20% decline over the last five days.

At one point, Nvidia stock was up more than 3% on April 12, but those gains have since faded. It follows five straight daily losses and a stretch where Nvidia stock declined in nine out of 10 sessions.

It’s been an ugly run in semiconductor stocks though, not just Nvidia.

Earlier this month, I asked how many times Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) - Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report could bounce off $100 before that support finally gave way. That finally happened on Monday.

In that same session, the Nasdaq fell 2.2%, the VanEck Semiconductor ETF  (SMH) - Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF Report fell 2.25% and AMD and Nvidia fell 3.6% and 5.2%, respectively. 

For Nvidia, a downgrade didn’t help matters, but the damage started two weeks ago.

At yesterday’s low, Nvidia stock was down 25% from its high on March 29. It’s been hitting a skid like it hasn’t seen since March 2020 — and that’s saying something.

We’ve already seen AMD break its key support level near $100 and fail to reclaim it. Will Nvidia be the next big stock to test its key support zone?

Trading Nvidia Stock

Daily chart of Nvidia stock.

Daily chart of Nvidia stock.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

From the March low to the March high, Nvidia stock rallied 40%. It was a leader off the low, and joined Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report as the tech leaders

However, Nvidia has now broken down below far too many key support levels to be considered a current leader.

If Nvidia catches a bid, it could open the door to a gap-fill back to $230.62. Above that could put the declining 10-day and still-rising 200-day moving averages in play.

If the stock really takes off, bulls can look for the second of two gap-fills near $258, followed by the 61.8% retracement of the current range near $261.

But what is the buy trigger?

I think that’s the problem with Nvidia right now and semi stocks in general. Getting long is akin to catching a falling knife, even as Nvidia is one of the best companies in the market — again, in my opinion.

Some investors may find value with the stock near current levels and I won’t argue with their thesis. However, I would kindly point out that larger support sits down at on the $206 to $210 area.

Like $100 was for AMD, the $206 to $210 area has been support for Nvidia throughout 2022. If it tests it again, bulls will likely look to buy the dip and at least they will have a technical reason for doing so. But again like AMD, there will be questions as to how far it can bounce.  

On a break of $200, look for a test of the 21-month moving average, currently near $193. This measure was previous support in March 2020 and could play that role again on a further decline. 

Cathie Wood Lead
INVESTING
ARKWROKUPATH

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Roku, Bulks Up on Biotech, Sells Twitter

By Dan Weil
Sunset Park Brooklyn Shooting Lead JS
LATEST NEWS

Several Shot, at Least 16 Injured in Attack in Brooklyn, NY, Subway Station

By Tony Owusu
CarMax Trades Higher After Reporting Mixed Earnings
MARKETS
KMX

CarMax Stock Slides After Q4 Earnings Miss, Retail Unit Sales Slump

By Martin Baccardax
Google Lead
TECHNOLOGY
GOOGLMVRS

Russia Threatens to Block Google

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
Inflation History thumb
MARKETS

Inflation Soars To New 40-Year High In March, But Core Pressures Ease; Stocks Jump

By Martin Baccardax
BioCryst Pill Prevents Swelling Attacks but Shares Fall on Competitive Concerns
MARKETS
VERUPFEMRK

Veru Stock Soars, Retreats After Impressive Data From Covid Treatment Trial

By Martin Baccardax
Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas and Odyssey of the Seas docked in Cozumel.
INVESTING
CCLRCLNCLH

When Will Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian End Vaccine Mandate?

By Daniel Kline
Magnum Real Estate To Accept Bitcoin In Sale Of Manhattan Retail Properties In Another First For US Commercial Market
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Bitcoin Clings to $40,000 as Investors Flee Risky Assets

By Luc Olinga