What Action Alerts PLUS Is Watching in 2022
Alphabet Stock Chart: Buy the Dip in Best-of-Breed FAANG Member

After great earnings and a 12% dip, the chart says Alphabet stock is a FAANG holding to buy.

The FAANG group has been hit and miss so far this year. Three of the components are outperforming the Nasdaq’s 11.1% year-to-date loss, while two are badly underperforming.

The latter two — Meta  (MVRS) - Get Meta Report and Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report — are down more than 30% so far this year.

Interestingly, none of the FAANG components are higher on the year. The best performer so far in 2022 is Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report, down 4.75%, followed by Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report.

Yet none of these names are the buy-the-dip stocks I’m referring to. Instead, I’m talking about Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report  (GOOG) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class C Report.

Alphabet is the best-performing FAANG stock over the past 12 months and that’s even after it traded sideways for the last four months of 2021.

Further, it’s fresh off a better-than-expected and, quite frankly, a robust quarterly report. In that report, the company also declared a 20-for-1 stock split.

The news was enough to send Alphabet stock to new all-time highs.

After eclipsing the prior high at around $3,019, the stock topped out at about $3,031 and moved lower over the past few weeks. 

I think it’s a dip worth buying.

Buying the Dip in Alphabet Stock

Daily chart of Alphabet stock.

I was a bit conflicted here because to some extent as goes the Nasdaq, so goes Alphabet.

While it’s possible that Alphabet can outperform the Nasdaq — just as it has over the past one-, three-, six- and 12-month periods — that doesn’t mean increased selling pressure in the index won’t hurt the stock.

That said, we already have earnings off the table as a risk (and instead have it as a reward in our back pocket).

We know that when — not if — buyers come back to the market, they will go to the high-quality companies doing well, and Alphabet is one of those companies. We just don't know where the bottom is. 

At today’s low, Alphabet stock was down about 12% from the post-earnings high. Admittedly, it’s struggling to hold the 200-day moving average and is below a number of key short-term moving averages.

But it’s trying to find its footing. Should the selling in the overall market accelerate, Alphabet stock could be looking at a test of the 50-week moving average and the fourth-quarter low.

I don’t know that Alphabet will make new lows. If it does, I wouldn’t be surprised in this climate. But bulls should be on the lookout for high-quality companies that have strong earnings and solid underlying businesses.

Alphabet has all those attributes and now the bulls can buy it after a great quarter at a price lower than it was before the print — and at a 12% discount from the highs. 

