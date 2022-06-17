Skip to main content
Are Markets Extremely Oversold?
Are Markets Extremely Oversold?

Buy the Dip in Adobe Stock After the Earnings Report? Check the Chart.

Adobe Systems is getting hit after its earnings report. Should you buy the dip?

Amid marketwide volatility, Adobe Systems  (ADBE) - Get Adobe Inc. Report reported earnings on June 16 after the close.

The stock is down about 1.25% at last check June 17, which is not what the bulls had hoped for. But it’s better than the 7.5% decline it was sporting earlier in the session.

While it was a solid quarter for the graphics-software specialist — earnings and revenue beat expectations — guidance was the culprit behind the selloff. Revenue guidance for its fiscal third quarter and the full year came up short of consensus expectations.

But with the Nasdaq down about 34% from the high and Adobe stock down fully 52% (as measured from the all-time high in November to today’s low), perhaps bulls are unfazed by the guidance.

Should it leave them feeling “warm and fuzzy?”

Not necessarily, investor should ask themselves whether a guide of $17.65 billion against the analyst consensus of $17.85 billion — a difference of $200 million, or a bit more than 1% — may not be worth getting worked up over after the stock has already been cut in half.

Let’s look at the key levels from here.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Trading Adobe Stock

Weekly chart of Adobe stock.

Weekly chart of Adobe stock.

The action in Adobe has been very methodic. It had that wonderful breakout over $525 in 2021, broke below that key level in January and then was rejected by it as it became resistance. At that point, the bears clearly were in control.

Adobe stock went on to break below $440, which was a key support level in 2020 and 2021. Then that level became resistance once the stock tried to rally.

After chopping around the 200-week moving average, the stock now is trading lower and undercutting the May low. On the plus side — and admittedly, it’s not much to hang one’s investing hat on — the stock is bouncing from uptrend support (blue line).

If we can get a sustained bounce in Adobe, look for it to rebound back to the May low near $390.

Above that puts the $400 level in play, which is where the 10-week and 200-week moving averages come into play. The bulls will need the stock reclaim these measures for there to be any serious change in momentum.

But if it can do that, it will open the door up to $440.

On the downside, this week’s low becomes key at $338. Below that and the $325 level could be in play, followed by the $300 to $305 zone. 

Photo of a shopper at a supermarket with text overlay that reads "What Are Retail Sales?"
R

What Are Retail Sales? Definition and Examples

By TheStreet Staff
Tesla Electric Power Lead
MARKETS
TSLA

Tesla Stock Active Amid Reports Of North American Layoffs After Musk Job Cut Warning

By Martin Baccardax
Photo of clothes on a rack with text overlay that reads "What Are Same-Store Sales?"
S

What Are Same-Store Sales? Definition and Example

By TheStreet Staff
Photo of new cars parked together with text overlay that reads "What Are Auto Sales?"
A

What Are Auto Sales? Definition & Importance

By TheStreet Staff
NYSE Lead
MARKETS
^INDU^SPXTSLA

Stock Market Today - 6/17: Stocks Turn Lower on Growth, Inflation Worries; Biden Says Recession Not 'Inevitable'

By Martin Baccardax
Taco Bell Pizza Hut Lead JS
INVESTING
YUM

Taco Bell Menu From 1990s Offers Wonderful Nostalgia

By Colette Bennett
Adobe, Colgate, and 2 More Are Ready to Rip Higher This Spring
MARKETS
ADBEORCL

Adobe Stock Slides As Muted Cloud Sales Forecast Offsets Q2 Earnings Beat

By Martin Baccardax
World Wrestling Entertainment Lead
MARKETS
WWEDIS

Vince McMahon Steps Down As WWE CEO Amid 'Hush Money' Probe; Stephanie McMahon To Serve As Interim Boss

By Martin Baccardax