September 22, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer Says FedEx Brought Stock Plunge Upon Itself
Publish date:

Buy FedEx Dip? Not Till It Reclaims This Key Level.

FedEx stock is lower after the earnings report but is trying to reclaim a key level. The bulls may have a chance here.
Author:

FedEx  (FDX) - Get FedEx Corporation Report stock is getting hurt on Wednesday, down 8% after the package-delivery giant reported earnings on Tuesday evening.

The stock has spent the entire day near session lows, as bulls are seemingly unwilling to bid the stock higher on the dip.

That’s even as the overall market is enjoying a solid bounce on Wednesday, with the S&P, Nasdaq and Dow all higher.

FedEx beat on revenue expectations but missed on earnings estimates.

Rising wage costs hit the bottom line, with earnings of $4.37 a share falling 10% year over year and missing expectations of $4.91 a share.

Further, management expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.75 to $21.50 a share, a 75 cent reduction from the prior outlook.

The news hit United Parcel Service  (UPS) - Get United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B Report earlier in the day, with shares falling more than 4% at one point. But the stock is now down just 1.5% after bouncing off support.

UPS is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells UPS? Learn more now.

Trading FedEx Stock

Weekly chart of FedEx chart.

Weekly chart of FedEx chart.

TheStreet Recommends

Above is a weekly chart of FedEx, highlighting both the incredible rise we saw from last summer, as well as some of the stagnation we’ve seen over the past few years.

Despite the robust rally, the shares are already about 15% below the high from 2018. From this year’s high near $320, FDX shares are down about $100, or 27.5%.

It’s really not a great look. On the plus side, it can be navigated.

Keep an eye on the $235 level, which comes into play near the prior 2021 low from late January. If the stock can reclaim this level — which is effectively the current post-earnings high — it's possible to see a gap-fill up toward the $248 level.

From there, we’d have to reevaluate the stock, as it has plenty of downward trending moving averages.

On the downside, a further push lower could bring in a test of the 21-month moving average. That’s currently near $225. 

Failure to hold this level very well could usher in a test of the 50-month and 200-week moving averages, currently near $214.

Finally, if all these levels fail to hold as support, a retest of the key $200 area is in play.

The bottom line: Keep an eye on $235. Above it is constructive. Below and more downside risk is in play. 

Ford Logo Lead Graphic
INVESTING

Ford Stock Rises on EV Battery-Recycling Deal With Redwood

SoFi Technologies Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: SoFi, Stitch Fix, General Mills

Facebook Lead
INVESTING

Facebook Oversight Board Mulls Preferential Celebrity Treatment

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

U.S. Stocks Surge On Partial Evergrande Debt Deal; Fed Taper Decision Looms

Jim Cramer: I Read Jamie Dimon’s Annual Shareholder Letter
INVESTING

Dimon: If Inflation Rages, Fed May Have to Act Severely

Adobe Lead
INVESTING

Adobe Stock Falls on Profit-Taking After Better-Than-Forecast Report

Hyatt Hotel Lead
INVESTING

Hyatt Stock Eases After Offering of 7 Million Shares

11 Disneyland Calif photo disney
INVESTING

Disney Stock Rises as Analysts Call Selloff 'Overdone'