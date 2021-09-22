Buy FedEx Dip? Not Till It Reclaims This Key Level.

FedEx stock is lower after the earnings report but is trying to reclaim a key level. The bulls may have a chance here.

FedEx (FDX) - Get FedEx Corporation Report stock is getting hurt on Wednesday, down 8% after the package-delivery giant reported earnings on Tuesday evening.

The stock has spent the entire day near session lows, as bulls are seemingly unwilling to bid the stock higher on the dip.

That’s even as the overall market is enjoying a solid bounce on Wednesday, with the S&P, Nasdaq and Dow all higher.

FedEx beat on revenue expectations but missed on earnings estimates.

Rising wage costs hit the bottom line, with earnings of $4.37 a share falling 10% year over year and missing expectations of $4.91 a share.

Further, management expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.75 to $21.50 a share, a 75 cent reduction from the prior outlook.

The news hit United Parcel Service (UPS) - Get United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B Report earlier in the day, with shares falling more than 4% at one point. But the stock is now down just 1.5% after bouncing off support.

Trading FedEx Stock

Weekly chart of FedEx chart. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

Above is a weekly chart of FedEx, highlighting both the incredible rise we saw from last summer, as well as some of the stagnation we’ve seen over the past few years.

Despite the robust rally, the shares are already about 15% below the high from 2018. From this year’s high near $320, FDX shares are down about $100, or 27.5%.

It’s really not a great look. On the plus side, it can be navigated.

Keep an eye on the $235 level, which comes into play near the prior 2021 low from late January. If the stock can reclaim this level — which is effectively the current post-earnings high — it's possible to see a gap-fill up toward the $248 level.

From there, we’d have to reevaluate the stock, as it has plenty of downward trending moving averages.

On the downside, a further push lower could bring in a test of the 21-month moving average. That’s currently near $225.

Failure to hold this level very well could usher in a test of the 50-month and 200-week moving averages, currently near $214.

Finally, if all these levels fail to hold as support, a retest of the key $200 area is in play.

The bottom line: Keep an eye on $235. Above it is constructive. Below and more downside risk is in play.