Buy-the-Dip Candidates: ViacomCBS and Discovery

These stocks that fell this past week could be 'buy the dip' opportunities. Recent losers include AMC, QuantumScape, NIO, Baidu, and more.

Caution in the market is being warned as bank stocks slumped after it was revealed a U.S.-based hedge fund Archegos Capital defaulted on margin calls this past week. It wasn't all bad news Monday as the ship stuck in the Suez Canal, one of the world's most important waterways for trade, "has partially refloated".

If you're looking for the best stocks from this week, check the 15 best stocks from this past week including Nucor, Target, Costco and more.

Here are several stocks that fell this past week and could present an opportunity to "buy the dip".

1. ViacomCBS | -50.46% 5 day | -25.21% 1 Month

ViacomCBS (VIAC) and Discovery pared losses Monday following a massive selling spree from Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management that reportedly was forced to sell due to margin calls.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates ViacomCBS as a Sell with a rating score of B.

2. Discovery | -45.77% 5 day | -20.99% 1 Month

Discovery Communications (DISCA) - Get Report slumped this past Friday after Wells Fargo downgraded the media company and downgraded ViacomCBS as well in a separate note.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Discovery as a Buy with a rating score of B+.

3. FuboTV | -30.36% 5 day | -38.02% 1 Month

In early March, FuboTV (FUBO) - Get Report reported a wider loss than expected but had higher revenue when it reported its quarterly financials.

TheStreet Quant Ratingshasno rating for FuboTV.

4. Skillz | -27.71% 5 day | -41.16% 1 Month

Skillz (SKLZ) - Get Report comes in at the same spot as the last buy-the-dip candidates' column that highlighted the stock is falling after pricing its 32 million share sale.

TheStreet Quant Ratings has no rating for Skillz.

5. AMC Entertainment | -26.49% 5 day | +27.84% 1 Month

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report received a blow from Disney+ this past week when it announced it will debut movies through its app on the same day it releases new movies at the movie theatres.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates AMC as a Sell with a rating score of E+.

6. QuantumScape | -25.23% 5 day | -19.22% 1 Month

QuantumScape (QS) - Get Report, the electric-vehicle battery startup, began a public offering of 13 million Class A common shares.

TheStreet Quant Ratings has no rating for QuantumScape.

7. Riot Blockchain | -20.49% 5 day | +10.24% 1 Month

Riot Blockchain (RIOT) - Get Report will rise and fall as Bitcoin does. Bitcoin was down this past week, sending Riot Blockchain down with it.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Riot Blockchain as a Sell with a rating score of D-.

8. Novavax | -20.21% 5 day | -21.24% 1 Month

Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report reported EU vaccine production issues and said the delaying production of its COVID vaccine is caused by a lack of raw materials.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Novavax as a Sell with a rating score of D.

9. Baidu | -18.98% 5 day | -26.41% 1 Month

Baidu (BIDU) - Get Report was one of the companies this past week that was caught up in the multi-billion sell-off on Wall Street by the hedge fund Archegos Capital.

TheStreet Quant Ratings has rates Baidu as a Buy with a rating score of B.

10. NIO | -16.66% 5 day | -21.08% 1 Month

NIO Inc. (NIO) - Get Report reported it's seeing production delays due to the current semiconductor chip shortage.

TheStreet looked at the charts of NIO to see when the stock could be a buy.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates NIO as a Sell with a rating score of E+.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

