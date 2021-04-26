Buy-the-Dip Candidates: Netflix, Altria, Coinbase, Shopify

These stocks that fell this past week could be 'buy the dip' opportunities. Recent losers include Peloton, Shopify, Intel, Novavax, Roku and more

Stocks are mixed Monday as a busy earnings week awaits investors. Tesla is set to report its earnings Monday and Bitcoin is rising after falling below $50,000 over the weekend.

If you're looking for the best stocks from this week, check the 15 best stocks from this past week including IBM, NIO, Skillz, Skechers, BioNTech, Equifax, Microvision and more.

Here are several stocks that fell this past week and could present an opportunity to "buy the dip".

1. Coinbase Global | -14.74% Past Week | -11.17% 1 Month

Bitcoin fell over 19% in the past week after the cryptocurrency market fell after reports of Biden exploring increasing the capital gains tax rate. Blockchain companies are falling and Coinbase (COIN) - Get Report is feeling the effects of the market running into headwinds.

TheStreet Quant Ratings has no rating for Coinbase Global.

2. Peloton Interactive | -13.03% Past Week | -10.83% 1 Month

Peloton Interactive (PTON) - Get Report stock was under pressure following the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said that "multiple incidents of small children and a pet being injured beneath Peloton's Tread+ machines" preceded its formal warning, adding that its "continuing to investigate all known incidents of injury or death related to the Peloton Tread+."

Cramer said Peloton is not a buy and investors [who own it] need to sell the stock. "It's not going to necessarily knock the thing off the market but people who watch that video will say they like to have their kids workout with them etc but you will have to take to an isolation chamber if you want to use a Peleton," said. This incident is bad for sales, Cramer added.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Peloton Interactive as a Sell with a rating score of D+.

3. MicroStrategy | -11.62% Past Week | -9.48% 1 Month

MicroStrategy (MSTR) - Get Report is another stock plummeting after the news of Biden's planned capital tax gains hike sent the cryptocurrency market down. Shares of MicroStrategy dropped over 8% this past Thursday.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates MicroStrategy as a Hold with a rating score of C.

4. Quidel Corporation | -9.95% Past Week | -15.13% 1 Month

Quidel's stock price dropped as the producer of diagnostic tests and related products estimated first-quarter revenue below Wall Street's expectations.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Quidel as a Buy with a rating score of B.

5. Altria Group | -9.41% Past Week | -6.18% 1 Month

The Food and Drug Administration is considering only permitting cigarettes with nicotine levels so low they’d no longer be addictive, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Marlboro cigarette maker Altria Group (MO) - Get Report lost almost $6 billion this past Monday.

Altria told Bloomberg in an email that any FDA action “must be based on science and evidence and must consider the real-world consequences of such actions, including the growth of an illicit market and the impact on hundreds of thousands of jobs.”

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Altria Group as a Buy with a rating score of B.

6. Shopify | -9.01% Past Week | -5.42% 1 Month

Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report has noted that the pandemic has accelerated the secular shift toward e-commerce and away from legacy software platforms. Shopify's total addressable market for small businesses is estimated at $153 billion.

"This is a chance to buy this company well off its high. You want to own it," Cramer said of Shopify during a "Mad Money Lightning Round" this past week.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Shopify as a Hold with a rating score of C.

7. Novavax | -8.68% Past Week | -5.56% 1 Month

Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report this past week announced its participation in a newly expanded, investigator-initiated clinical trial to be conducted by the University of Oxford and supported by the UK Vaccines Taskforce.

Its recombinant protein vaccine candidate is one of four COVID-19 vaccines that will be studied to evaluate the potential for combined regimens that mix vaccines from different manufacturers to achieve immunity protection against COVID-19.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Novavax as a Sell with a rating score of D.

8. Intel Corp. | -8.51% Past Week | -6.68% 1 Month

Intel Corp (INTC) - Get Report shares dropped after the semiconductor giant’s new chief executive, Pat Gelsinger, said a global chip-supply shortage could stretch two more years. The company posted weaker quarterly earnings.

Cramer said he does not want to own Intel stock because it has fallen behind Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report. "I know that Pat Gelsinger [CEO] was anxious to say that we have a great history and we're much better than other times. My problem with that is AMD is super better in comparison," he added.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Intel as a Buy with a rating score of A-.

9. Netflix | -6.95% Past Week | -13.64% 1 Month

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report reported earnings and said that it expects to add around 1 million new subscribers to its streaming service this quarter, a figure that came in below forecasts of around 4.8 million. The estimate followed a weaker-than-expected March quarter tally of 3.98 million, which also missed analysts' estimates of a 6.25 million total, TheStreet's Martin Baccardax noted.

Cramer in his column on Real Money this past week broke down why he still believes Netflix has a place in FAANG.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Netflix as a Buy with a rating of B.

10. Roku | -6.53% Past Week | -12.26% 1 Month

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) - Get Report fell after Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - Get Report sold more than 70,000 shares of the streaming platform following Netflix's disappointing subscriber results.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Roku as a Hold with a rating score of C-.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

