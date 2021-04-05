Buy-the-Dip Candidates in the Stock Market: Cramer Says Buy Lululemon

These stocks that fell this past week could be 'buy the dip' opportunities. Recent losers include Anthem, Illumina, Carmax, Lululemon and more.

Dow futures are rising Monday after the blowout jobs report. Several stocks are surging higher including Tesla who reported record first-quarter deliveries and received an upgrade from Wedbush.

If you're looking for the best stocks from this week, check the 15 best stocks from this past week including Cleveland-Cliffs, U.S. Steel Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor, Nvidia and Marvell Tech and more.

Here are several stocks that fell this past week and could present an opportunity to "buy the dip".

1. GSX Techedu | -17.51% Past Week | -69.34% 1 Month

GSX Techedu (GSX) - Get Report is still one of the top shorted stocks in the stock market with a short interest float of more than 20%.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates GSX Techedu as a Sell with a rating score of D.

2. AMC Entertainment | -8.59% Past Week | +1.96% 1 Month

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report traded lower this past Thursday after CEO Adam Aron said the movie-theatre chain may sell 500 million new shares to bolster its balance sheet.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates AMC as a Sell with a rating score of E+.

3. Carmax | -7.85% Past Week | +1.58% 1 Month

Shares of CarMax (KMX) - Get Report traded lower this past week after the used car retailer reported a drop in earnings, although it exceeded analysts' expectations.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Carmax as a Buy with a rating score of B+.

4. ViacomCBS | -7.44% Past Week | -33.50% 1 Month

Ed Ponsi looked at the charts of ViacomCBS (VIAC) to see if it's time to buy the stock after the sell-off.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates ViacomCBS as a Sell with a rating score of B.

5. Anthem | -4.73% Past Week | +13.57% 1 Month

Earlier this year, TheStreet included Anthem (ANTM) - Get Report in their healthcare stocks to buy during the Biden Presidency after Jefferies included it as a buy.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Anthem as a Buy with a rating score of A+.

6. Iqiyi | -4.53% Past Week | -34.62% 1 Month

Iqiyi (IQ) - Get Report was included in the stocks selling off this past week after Archegos Capital Management missed margin payments.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Iqiyi as a Sell with a rating score of D-.

7. Lululemon | -4.12% Past Week | -4.37% 1 Month

Lululemon (LULU) - Get Report topped fourth-quarter estimates and first-quarter guidance, but full-year earnings estimates missed the mark.

TheStreet looked at how investors should trade Lululemon after its earnings. Jim Cramer gave his reasons why he would look to buy shares after its report.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Lululemon as a Hold with a rating score of C+.

8. Illumina | -4.09% Past Week | -13.76% 1 Month

The FTC is challenging Illumina's (ILMN) - Get Report plan to acquire the stake it doesn't already own in Grail, a maker of a noninvasive biopsy test that screens for cancer early on.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Illumina as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

9. Charter | -3.67% Past Week | -1.79% 1 Month

Earlier this year, Charter Communications (CHTR) - Get Report was picked as one of the worst stocks to buy for the Biden Presidency.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Charter as a Buy with a rating score of B.

10. Kroger | -3.44% Past Week | +9.30% 1 Month

Kroger (KR) - Get Report executives sold over $5 million worth of shares this past week as the investors didn't gain confidence after its investor day.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Kroger as a Sell with a rating score of E+.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

