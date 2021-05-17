Buy-the-Dip Candidates: Jim Cramer Still Likes Disney Stock

These stocks that fell this past week could be 'buy the dip' opportunities. Recent losers include Coinbase, Square, Tesla, and Airbnb.

Stocks fell Monday as Wall Street comes off a rough week driven by concerns over what effect rising inflation would have on the U.S. recovery.

On TheStreet Live, Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are discussing AT&T spinning off WarnerMedia, inflation, Elon Musk and Bitcoin and his game plan for this week.

Here are several stocks that fell this past week and could present an opportunity to "buy the dip".

1. Novavax | -17.13% Past Week | -41.50% 1 Month

Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report shares fell this past week as the company reported a delay in its plan to seek clearance for its COVID vaccine candidate.

TheStreet Quant Ratings has rates Novavax as a Sell with a rating score of D.

2. Coinbase Global | -15.15% Past Week | -27.19% 1 Month

Cramer shared his thoughts on the latest with Coinbase (COIN) - Get Report and Elon Musk.

Cramer added. "I think the focus for people who are listening [to Musk] should be Coinbase. In the end, Coinbase is going to be the partner for many companies that understand crypto."

TheStreet Quant Ratings has no rating for Coinbase.

3. MicroStrategy | -15.01% Past Week | -30.22% 1 Month

MicroStrategy (MSTR) - Get Report is another cryptocurrency-connected stock that is facing resistance after Musk's Bitcoin announcement and tweets about the cryptocurrency market.

TheStreet Quant Ratings has no rating for MicroStrategy.

4. Virgin Galactic | -10.64% Past Week | -31.34% 1 Month

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report reported a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss this past week and says it hasn’t yet set a date for its next test flight.

Virgin Galactic shares fell after Cowen slashed its price target and ARK Investment Management’s Cathie Wood sold shares.

TheStreet Quant Ratings has no rating for Virgin Galactic.

5. United States Steel | -8.23% Past Week | +11.12% 1 Month

United States Steel (X) - Get Report was upgraded to overweight from underweight with a $35 price target by Credit Suisse analysts on May 4 but has fallen after initially rising 8% after the upgrade.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates U.S. Steel as a Hold with a rating score of C-.

6. Tesla | -7.95% Past Week | -21.73% 1 Month

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report CEO Musk suspended the use of bitcoin for car purchases this past week, calling the cryptocurrency's energy trend "insane".

Cramer talked about the latest with Tesla, Musk and Bitcoin.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Tesla as a Hold with a rating score of C.

7. Walt Disney | -6.40% Past Week | -7.88% 1 Month

Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Report Disney+ had around 103.6 million subscribers at the end of April but slowing international additions weighed on overall growth as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact Disney's global business.

Cramer talked about why he is sticking by Disney stock this past week.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Disney as a Hold with a rating score of C.

8. Airbnb | -6.05% Past Week | -22.86% 1 Month

Airbnb's (ABNB) - Get Report first-quarter revenue beat expectations this past week but its losses for the period came in wider than analyst forecasts which sent the stock lower.

TheStreet Quant Ratings has no rating for Airbnb.

9. Square | -5.05% Past Week | -19.76% 1 Month

Square (SQ) - Get Report and other companies tied to the cryptocurrency market are falling thanks to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

TheStreet sat down with VanEck this past week to discuss how FinTech companies like Square and PayPal are shaping the cryptocurrency market.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Square as a Hold with a rating of C.

10. BioNTech | -5.03% Past Week | +26.81% 1 Month

BioNTech BNTX shares were rising this past Monday after the COVID-19 vaccine sale drove a revenue surge. Shares fell the remainder of the week after the CDC loosened its recommendations on mask-wearing for vaccinated people in most places.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates BioNTech as a Hold with a rating score of C.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

