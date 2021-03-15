Buy-the-Dip Candidates in the Stock Market: Buy Ulta Beauty

These stocks that fell this past week could be 'buy the dip' opportunities. Recent losers include Lordstown Motors, General Electric, DoorDash and more.

Stocks were rising this past week as the Dow and S&P 500 closed Friday at record highs but some stocks in the past week didn't end the week positive.

Jim Cramer penned a letter Sunday evening to his critics on Twitter and Reddit and had one message to them: "Go ahead, bet against me."

Here are several stocks that fell this past week and could present an opportunity to "buy the dip".

1. Lordstown Motors | -11.87% 5 day | -45.08% 1 Month

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) - Get Report dropped on this past Friday after Hindenburg put out a critical report on the electric vehicle company and said it took a short position in the stock.

TheStreet Quant Ratings doesn't have a rating for Lordstown Motors.

2. General Electric | -7.50% 5 day | +7.25% 1 Month

General Electric (GE) - Get Report sold its jet leasing unit this past week. Bruce Kamich looked at the charts of General Electric and provided insight into when he would buy shares. Stephen "Sarge" Guilfoyle gave his reason why he has no plans to sell GE.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates General Electric as a Hold with a rating score of C.

3. Bilibili | -7.45% 5 day | -28.17% 1 Month

Bilibili (BILI) - Get Report, China's version of YouTube, was approved for a dual listing by Hong Kong this past week.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Bilibili as a Sell with a rating score of a D+.

4. JD.com | -7.28% 5 day | -15.40% 1 Month

JD.com (JD) - Get Report reported earnings this past week and Bret Kenwell looked at the charts to see how investors should trade the stock following its report.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates JD.com as a Sell with a rating score of D+.

5. GSX Techedu | -7.12% 5 day | -18.28% 1 Month

GSX Techedu GSX is one of the most shorted stocks in the market and James "Revshark" DePorre explained short selling is a powerful tool, but it is not just the inverse of going long and requires a very different mindset to do it effectively.

TheStreet Quant Ratings doesn't have a rating for GSX Techedu.

6. StoneCo | -6.36% 5 day | -22.09% 1 Month

StoneCo (STNE) - Get Report missed on earnings expectations this past Friday and was increased to a buy by HSBC this past week as well.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates StoneCo as a Hold with a rating score of C.

7. DoorDash | -6.24% 5 day | -30.02% 1 Month

DoorDash (DASH) - Get Report disclosed in early March that the lockup for many of its shares will end this past Tuesday, Mar. 9.

TheStreet Quant Ratings doesn't have a rating for DoorDash.

8. C3.ai | -5.41% 5 day | -41.46% 1 Month

C3.ai disappointed in its first quarterly report as a public company in early March and fell again this past week.

TheStreet Quant Ratings doesn't have a rating for C3.ai.

9. Gilead Sciences | -4.74% 5 day | -7.97% 1 Month

NanoViricides reported 'strong effectiveness' for COVID-19 drugs including NV-CoV-2-R, which combines NV-CoV-2 and remdesivir by Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Get Report.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Gilead Sciences as a Hold with a rating score of C.

10. Ulta Beauty | -4.57% 5 day | -0.54% 1 Month

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) - Get Report shares faded on Friday after it missed sales estimates and named a new CEO this past week. TheStreet's Bret Kenwell looked at the charts and shared why he would be looking to buy the dip in Ulta Beauty.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Ulta Beauty as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

