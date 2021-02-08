Buy-the-Dip Candidates in the Stock Market: Look at Qualcomm

These stocks that fell this past week could be 'buy the dip' opportunities. Recent losers include GameStop, AMC, Qualcomm, Cigna, and BlackBerry.

Here are several stocks that fell this past week and could present an opportunity to "buy the dip".

1. GameStop | -80.38% 5 day | +267.13% 1 Month

GameStop (GME) - Get Report is finally coming back down to Earth after WallStreetBets and retail investors sent the brick and mortar video game company surging high to start the year.

Cramer believes GameStop committed a comedy of errors since its stock started soaring higher.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates GameStop as a Sell with a rating score of D

2. AMC Entertainment | -48.49% 5 day | +244.95 1 Month

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report shares were rising early in the week before the stock finally start falling. Another Reddit favorite is probably a stock long-term investors want to ignore for now.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates AMC as a Sell with a rating score of E+.

3. SunPower Corp | -19.40% 5 day | +75.95% 1 Month

SunPower Corp (SPWR) - Get Report is one of the top alternative energy stocks to watch in the first 100 days of the Biden Presidency.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates SunPower as a Sell with a rating score of D-.

4. Clorox Company | -7.31% 5 day | -14.31% 1 Month

Clorox Company (CLX) - Get Report is still a favorite of Cramer, who believes the cleaning product company is the premier vehicle to clean your house.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Clorox as a Buy with a rating score of A-.

5. Nokia Corp. | -8.59% 5 day | +19.39% 1 Month

RobinHood eased its restrictions on certain companies like Nokia Corp (NOK) - Get Report and several other WallStreetBets favorites. This is another stock to ignore for now.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Nokia as a Hold with a rating score of C.

6. Clover Health | -8.53% 5 day | -2.64% 1 Month

Hindenburg Research has claimed that Clover Health is under active investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Hindenburg Research accused one of the company's key backers, Chamath Palihapitiya, of misleading investors as it prepared to go public last month.

TheStreet Quant Ratings doesn't have a rating for Clover Health.

7. Qualcomm | -6.68% 5 day | -4.32% 1 Month

Qualcomm (QCOM) - Get Report reported a stronger-than-expected first-quarter profit this past week. The stock is lower on concern about its guidance and a downgrade from Citi.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Qualcomm as a Buy with a rating score of A.

8. Cigna | -6.28% 5 day | -7.87% 1 Month

Could Cigna (CI) - Get Report be one of the best healthcare stocks to buy for the Biden Presidency? TheStreet takes a look.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Cigna as a Buy with a rating score of B+.

9. BlackBerry | -6.17% 5 day | +95.42% 1 Month

BlackBerry (BB) - Get Report was one of the top stock picks under $10 before 2021 by TheStreet and then got caught up in the retail investor frenzy to start the year.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates BlackBerry as a Sell with a rating score of D+.

10. DuPont | -4.00% 5 day | +2.79% 1 Month

DuPont (DD) - Get Report reports earnings this upcoming Tuesday. The Action Alerts PLUS holding is rising before the opening bell Monday.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates DuPont as a Sell with a rating score of D+.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

