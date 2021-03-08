Buy-the-Dip Candidates in the Stock Market: Novavax Drops

These stocks that fell this past week could be 'buy the dip' opportunities. Recent losers include Lemonade, FuelCell Energy, Plug Power, The Trade Desk and more.

Jim Cramer shared what's been bothering him in this market lately. Investors are slaughtering the good ones and embracing the bad ones. One of the themes in this market is that anything that was liked last year is hated this year.

Here are several stocks that fell this past week and could present an opportunity to "buy the dip".

1. Virgin Galactic | -26.70% 5 day | -49.78% 1 Month

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report dropped initially this week after it reported a wider fourth-quarter loss. It dropped again after the company said it was delaying its next test flight until May.

TheStreet Quant Ratings doesn't have a rating for Virgin Galactic.

2. Lemonade | -26.15% 5 day | -35.85% 1 Month

Lemonade (LMND) - Get Report shares fell this past week after the mobile-based insurer beat analysts' estimates but provided a tepid outlook for the current quarter.

TheStreet Quant Ratings doesn't have a rating for Lemonade.

3. Novavax | -24.39% 5 day | -39.75% 1 Month

Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report reported a loss this past week but also reported that its revenue jumped while the vaccine effort progresses.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Novavax as a Sell with a rating score of a D.

4. FuelCell Energy | -22.96% 5 day | -45.44% 1 Month

FuelCell Energy was one of the biggest losers this past Thursday as the market fell amid market volatility.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates FuelCell Energy as a Sell with a rating score of D.

5. Opendoor Technologies | -21.52% 5 day | -17.33% 1 Month

RealMoney's Bruce Kamich took a look at the charts of Opendoor Technologies to see when a buying opportunity presents itself in the online real estate company.

TheStreet Quant Ratings doesn't have a rating for Opendoor Technologies.

6. Churchill Capital Corp IV | -20.65% 5 day | -29.58% 1 Month

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) - Get Report started falling as soon as the deal with Lucid Motors was announced this past week. Does this dip in the stock present a buying opportunity?

TheStreet Quant Ratings doesn't have a rating for Churchill Capital IV.

7. MongoDB | -20.15% 5 day | -25.32% 1 Month

MongoDB (MDB) - Get Report is scheduled to report its earnings this upcoming week. TheStreet's Jon Markman explained in late 2020 why he believes MongoDB has a bright future.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates MongoDB as a Sell with a rating score of D+.

8. QuantumScape | -19.19% 5 day | -1.14% 1 Month

Real Money's Kamich took a look at the charts of QuantumScape in late February to see how far the stock (QS) - Get Report can run.

TheStreet Quant Ratings doesn't have a rating QuantumScape.

9. The Trade Desk | -18.78% 5 day | -23.49% 1 Month

Real Money's Kamich took a look at the charts for The Trade Desk (TTD) - Get Report and continues to see the stock weakening. On Monday, Trade Desk was raised to Overweight at KeyBanc with an $851 price target.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Trade Desk as a Buy with a rating score of B.

10. Plug Power | -18.77% 5 day | -40.25% 1 Month

Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Report recently was downgraded to Sell with a D rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings. This comes after JP Morgan raised Plug Power to overweight.

Real Money's Bob Lang added Plug Power to this past week's bearish bets.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Plug Power as a Sell with a rating score of D.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

