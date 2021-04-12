Buy-the-Dip Candidates in the Stock Market: Can Upstart Rebound?

These stocks that fell this past week could be 'buy the dip' opportunities. Recent losers include Plug Power, United States Steel, Lyft, Quantumscape and more.

Stocks fall Monday as investors pause following a third straight week of gains for equities and as Wall Street prepares for first-quarter earnings season.

If you're looking for the best stocks from this week, check the 15 best stocks from this past week including Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line, Roblox, Zillow, Levi Strauss & Co. and more.

Here are several stocks that fell this past week and could present an opportunity to "buy the dip".

1. GameStop | -17.28% Past Week | -35.86% 1 Month

Activist investor and Chewy.com founder Ryan Cohen will be elected as GameStop's next chairman. GameStop (GME) - Get Report shares were rising premarket Thursday after the news but continued to fall after the open this past Thursday.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates GameStop as a Sell with a rating score of D.

2. GSX Techedu | -15.60% Past Week | -69.35% 1 Month

GSX Techedu (GSX) - Get Report is still one of the top shorted stocks in the stock and has been falling after Chinese stocks sold off after Archegos Capital missed its margin calls.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates GSX Techedu as a Sell with a rating score of D.

3. United States Steel | -11.92% Past Week | +5.56% 1 Month

United States Steel (X) - Get Report shares were rising in late March after strong expectations were expected for Cleveland-Cliffs.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates U.S. Steel as a Hold with a rating score of C-.

4. Upstart Holdings | -11.78% Past Week | +139.09% 1 Month

Jim Cramer had founder and CEO of Upstart Holdings (UPST) - Get Report on "Mad Money" during his Executive Decision segment on Mar. 19. Cramer said investors haven't missed the growth in Upstart, despite its rise during March.

TheStreet Quant Ratings has no rating Upstart Holdings.

5. Plug Power | -8.39% Past Week | -23.68% 1 Month

Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Report, Baker Hughes and Chart Industries will be key investors in a fund dedicated to hydrogen infrastructure projects. Cramer spoke about what Plug Power needs to do during his Lightning Round segment on "Mad Money.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Plug Power as a Sell with a rating score of D.

6. QuantumScape | -7.16% Past Week | -13.93% 1 Month

QuantumScape (QS) - Get Report, an electric vehicle battery maker, said it met conditions for Volkswagen to invest an additional $100 million in it.

TheStreet Quant Ratings has no rating QuantumScape.

7. Enphase Energy | -6.97% Past Week | +1.78% 1 Month

Enphase Energy (ENPH) - Get Report was rising in March after receiving upgrades from analysts and the rest of the solar sector climbing higher.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Enphase Energy as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

8. ViacomCBS | -6.18% Past Week | -47.43% 1 Month

Stephen "Sarge" Guilfoyle has been adding to ViacomCBS (VIAC) after the selloff from Archegos Capital went under. ViacomCBS is set to report its earnings on May 6.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates ViacomCBS as a Sell with a rating score of B.

9. Lyft | -5.68% Past Week | -2.20% 1 Month

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) - Get Report reported in March that it sees a "smooth ride for passenger volume" in 2021.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Lyft as a Sell with a rating score of D-.

10. Vipshop | -5.54% Past Week | -31.55% 1 Month

Shares of Vipshop (VIPS) - Get Report were falling after Credit Suisse was shopping shares of Vipshop in the wake of the Archegos Capital embarrassment.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Vipshop as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

