Buy-the-Dip Candidates in the Stock Market: Buy Ford

These stocks that fell this past week could be 'buy the dip' opportunities. Recent losers include Lam Research, Ford, Peloton, General Motors and Shopify

Dow futures are up Monday morning after this past week that saw heavily-shorted stocks rise behind a wave of retail investors from Reddit's WallStreetBets.

GameStop was the main focus of the subreddit traders but AMC (AMC) - Get Report, Koss (KOSS) - Get Report, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report and Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report.

Here are several stocks that fell this past week and could present an opportunity to "buy the dip".

1. eHealth | -39.99% 5 day | -32.66% 1 Month

eHealth (EHTH) - Get Report announced its support to re-open ACA enrollment for people impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic this past week..

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates eHealth as a Hold with a rating score of C+

2. iRhythm Technologies | -33.36% 5 day | -30.46 1 Month

iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) - Get Report received a hold rating from Needham. Unfortanetly, an investigation into iRhythm was announced Friday and the stock plummeted.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates iRhythm Technologies as a Hold with a rating score of C-.

3. Lam Research | -14.17% 5 day | +2.27% 1 Month

Lam Research (LRCX) - Get Report beat earnings and revenue estimates when they reported its 2nd quarter financials on Wednesday.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Lam Research as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

4. Morgan Stanley | -9.55% 5 day | -0.97% 1 Month

Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report and other bank stocks have far outpaced the broader S&P 500 since President Biden's election victory, but the road ahead will be tougher.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Morgan Stanley as a Buy with a rating score of B.

5. Ford Motor Company | -8.59% 5 day | +19.39% 1 Month

Jim Cramer recommended buying the dip Ford Motor Company (F) - Get Report after earnings. Ford was one of the stocks to consider after Tesla under the Biden administration.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Ford as a Hold with a rating score of C-.

6. Peloton | -8.53% 5 day | -2.64% 1 Month

Peloton (PTON) - Get Report was downgraded by UBS to sell. UBS lowered its price targets to $124 from $158.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Peloton as a Sell with a rating score of D+.

7. General Motors | -8.52% 5 day | +21.91% 1 Month

General Motors (GM) - Get Report announced a plan to phase out gas and diesel cars by the year 2035.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates General Motors as a Hold with a rating score of C+.

8. Twilio | -8.31% 5 day | +2.55% 1 Month

Twilio (TWLO) - Get Report is up for the year but fell this past week. It got a positive outlook this past week from Morgan Stanley.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Twilio as a Hold with a rating score of C.

9. Shopify | -8.20% 5 day | -6.23% 1 Month

Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report banned the Trump campaign store this past month after the attacks on the Capitol along with several social media companies.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Shopify as a Hold with a rating score of C.

10. Roku | -8.00% 5 day | +14.57% 1 Month

Roku (ROKU) - Get Report received a bullish note this past week by Bank of America but fell after the price target was raised.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Roku as a Hold with a rating score of C-.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

