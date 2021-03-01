Buy-the-Dip Candidates in the Stock Market: Churchill Capital IV

These stocks that fell this past week could be 'buy the dip' opportunities. Recent losers include Riot Blockchain, DoorDash, Workhorse Group, and more.

Jim Cramer shared what history has told him about the bond rate scares like this. We could have some real pain ahead for some stocks. Five different kinds.

Bond yields were retreating and stocks were shooting higher Monday.

Here are several stocks that fell this past week and could present an opportunity to "buy the dip".

1. Workhorse Group | -50.94% 5 day | -49.75% 1 Month

Electric-vehicle maker Workhorse Group (WKHS) - Get Report missed out on a contract with the U.S. Postal Service and asked for more information on its choice of Oshkosh to build a new vehicle.

TheStreet Quant Ratings doesn't have a rating for Workhorse Group.

2. Churchill Capital Corp IV | -41.95% 5 day | +25.82% 1 Month

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) - Get Report started falling as soon as the deal with Lucid Motors was announced this past week. Does this dip in the stock present a buying opportunity?

TheStreet Quant Ratings doesn't have a rating for Churchill Capital IV.

3. Riot Blockchain | -38.68% 5 day | +126.40% 1 Month

For the past two weeks, Riot Blockchain (RIOT) - Get Report has been on the best stocks by performance list from TheStreet. Unfortunately, Riot Blockchain is tied to the success of cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin increased over $50k this past week but has fallen down to $46k as of Monday.

TheStreet Quant Ratings doesn't have a rating for Riot Blockchain.

4. Marathon Patent Group | -30.32% 5 day | +62.10% 1 Month

Bitcoin's market value hit $1 trillion earlier in February but has fallen in the past week. Marathon Patent (MARA) - Get Report is another blockchain stock tied to cryptocurrencies.

TheStreet Quant Ratings doesn't have a rating for Marathon Patent.

5. Virgin Galactic | -27.27% 5 day | -11.46% 1 Month

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report dropped initially this week after it reported a wider fourth-quarter loss. It dropped again after the company said it was delaying its next test flight until May.

TheStreet Quant Ratings doesn't have a rating for Virgin Galactic.

6. Vistra Energy | -24.71% 5 day | -17.07% 1 Month

Vistra Energy (VST) - Get Report will be dealt with a major hit to the tune of $1 billion after the Texas winter storm.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Vistra Energy as a Hold with a rating score of C.

7. Teladoc Health | -24.42% 5 day | -22.76% 1 Month

Teladoc Health (TDOC) - Get Report shares were falling after it reported a wider than expected loss this past week.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Teladoc Health as a Hold with a rating score of C.

8. MicroStrategy | -22.13% 5 day | +34.05% 1 Month

MicroStrategy (MSTR) - Get Report announced that it bought another $1.03 billion of bitcoin this past week after the cryptocurrency started falling below $50k.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Microstrategy as a Hold with a rating score of C+.

9. Futu Holdings | -19.46% 5 day | +48.05% 1 Month

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of online trading platform Futu Holdings (FUTU) with an overweight rating and a share-price target of $253.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Plug Power as a Hold with a rating score of C-.

10. DoorDash | -17.71% 5 day | -14.49% 1 Month

DoorDash (DASH) - Get Report could be getting too expensive, at least that's what Cramer thinks. Despite Cramer believing DoorDash's valuation is a mistake, analysts are sticking by DoorDash despite its weak guidance.

TheStreet Quant Ratings doesn't have a rating for DoorDash.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

