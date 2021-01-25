Buy-the-Dip Candidates in the Stock Market: Aurora Cannabis Falls

These stocks that fell this past week could be 'buy the dip' opportunities. Recent losers include Aurora Cannabis, IBM, Bank of America and Merck.

Nasdaq futures are going higher Monday morning as Dow futures are falling.

Here are several stocks that fell this past week and could present an opportunity to "buy the dip".

1. Aurora Cannabis Inc | -13.37% 5 day | +17.59% 1 Month

Reports came out that Jefferies analysts don't think the capital that Aurora Cannabis (ACB) - Get Report raised is enough if it wants to be serious about expanding its foothold in the U.S. for the cannabis sector.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Aurora Cannabis Inc. as a Sell with a rating score of D-

2. Tilray Inc | -10.66% 5 day | +104.89 1 Month

There are new options available to buy for Tilray (TLRY) - Get Report with an expiration set for March 5th.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Tilray as a Sell with a rating score of D-.

3. IBM | -7.66% 5 day | -4.92% 1 Month

IBM reported disappointing earnings this past week and Jim Cramer shared his thoughts about how to trade the stock (IBM) - Get Report moving forward

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates IBM as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

4. United Airlines | -5.51% 5 day | -4.14% 1 Month

Cramer shared how he would trade the airline sector after United Airlines UAL reported its earnings this past week.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates United Airlines as a Sell with a rating score of D+.

5. Citigroup | -5.40% 5 day | +0.31% 1 Month

Citigroup (C) - Get Report smashed its earnings on Jan. 15 but the bank stock fell with the rest of the banking sector in the past week.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Citigroup as a Buy with a rating score of B.

6. Carnival | -5.24% 5 day | -5.47% 1 Month

Carnival (CCL) - Get Report extended its cruise suspensions through April 30.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Carnival as a Sell with a rating score of D.

7. Bank of America | -5.18% 5 day | +4.47% 1 Month

TheStreet looked at the charts to help investors determine if they should buy the dip in Bank of America (BAC) - Get Report and Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Bank of America as a Buy with a rating score of B.

8. JP Morgan Chase | -4.57% 5 day | +6.26% 1 Month

JP Morgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report is a buy for Cramer after it posted excellent fourth-quarter earnings.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates JP Morgan as a Buy with a rating score of B+.

9. Merck | -4.26% 5 day | -0.29% 1 Month

Merck (MRK) - Get Report abandoned its Covid-19 vaccine program after generating poor results from clinical trials.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Merck as a Buy with a rating score of A-.

10. Uber | -2.70% 5 day | +2.16% 1 Month

Uber (UBER) - Get Report could be one of the worst stocks to buy in the Biden presidency as the new president campaigned on supporting the gig economy.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Uber as a Sell with a rating score of D.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

