Buy-the-Dip Candidates in the Stock Market: Is Twitter a Buy?

These stocks that fell this past week could be 'buy the dip' opportunities. Recent losers are Twitter, Spotify, Mastercard, AMD and Solaredge Tech.

As Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated this Wednesday, investors are looking at the stocks and sectors that could benefit from the Biden presidency. Could one of these stocks that fell this past week be one of those stocks?

Here are several stocks that fell this past week and could present an opportunity to "buy the dip".

1. Solaredge Tech | -20.74% 5 day | -10.74% 1 Month

Solar shares jumped as it looked likely that the Democrats would retake the Senate but Solaredge Tech (SEDG) - Get Report has not benefited so far. Solaredge Technologies gained in December and might be dealing with a hangover from the success this past month but keep a close eye on its recent fall.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Solaredge Tech as a Buy with a rating score of B.

2. Twitter Inc. | -11.35% 5 day | -14.46% 1 Month

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report banned President Trump from its platform after he incited a mob to attack the Capitol building Jan. 6. Twitter received an upgrade by MKM Partners but will it be enough for the social media company to recover?

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Twitter as a Hold with a rating score of C.

3. Spotify Technology | -9.43% 5 day | -2.19% 1 Month

Citi turned bearish on Spotify (SPOT) - Get Report this past week as the company pivots to podcasts.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Spotify as a Sell with a rating score of D.

4. Mastercard Inc. | -8.64% 5 day | -3.11% 1 Month

Jim Cramer likes Visa as his payment play before vaccine distribution sends a surge in global travel. Will Mastercard (MA) - Get Report benefit from the world reopening as much as Visa?

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Mastercard as a Buy with a rating score of B.

5. Las Vegas Sands | -7.73% 5 day | -7.66% 1 Month

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) - Get Report Founder and CEO Sheldon Adelson died this past Tuesday. As vaccines continue across the country, gambling stocks should see a lift in performance.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Las Vegas Sands as a Hold with a rating score of C-.

6. Fiserv Inc. | -7.36% 5 day | -5.65% 1 Month

Fiserv (FISV) - Get Report announced leadership changes Monday morning as the stock struggles to gain traction.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Fiserv as a Buy with a rating score of B.

7. Advanced Micro Devices | -6.74% 5 day | -9.17% 1 Month

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report was cut to underperform by BMO Capital after the Intel CEO change.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates AMD as a Buy with a rating score of B.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

