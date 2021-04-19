Buy-the-Dip Candidates: Cramer Likes DraftKings

These stocks that fell this past week could be 'buy the dip' opportunities. Recent losers include QuantumScape, Plug Power, Xpeng, Pinterest and more

Stocks are lower Monday as the hope for a global recovery have paused due to outbreaks in Brazil and India. More than five million positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed this past week, the most on record.

If you're looking for the best stocks from this week, check the 15 best stocks from this past week including Novavax, BioNTech, Moderna, Nuance, Nvidia, Wells Fargo, Tesla, Dell and more.

Here are several stocks that fell this past week and could present an opportunity to "buy the dip".

1. QuantumScape | -22.39% Past Week | -37.72% 1 Month

QuantumScape (QS) - Get Report says its stands by its data following a scathing report from activist short-seller Scorpion Capital.

TheStreet Quant Ratings has no rating QuantumScape.

2. Plug Power | -15.67% Past Week | -36.18% 1 Month

During the Lightning Round of an episode of Mad Money this past week, Jim Cramer said Jim Cramer’s bullish on Regeneron and Bumble but says we need to get to the bottom of Plug Power's (PLUG) - Get Report accounting issues.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Plug Power as a Sell with a rating score of D.

3. Discovery | -11.10% Past Week | -50.75% 1 Month

Credit Suisse dumped $2 billion of stocks this past Tuesday, including Discovery (DISCA) - Get Report, in a continuation of the Archegos Capital Management debacle, according to Reuters.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Discovery as a Buy with a rating score of B.

4. Pinterest | -10.82% Past Week | +3.29% 1 Month

A report earlier this month said Pinterest (PINS) - Get Report is in discussions to buy VSCO, a photography app popular with teens. Pinterest was one of the top risers the previous week.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Pinterest as a Hold with a rating score of C-.

5. Xpeng | -10.35% Past Week | -13.94% 1 Month

Xpeng (XPEV) - Get Report debuted the Xpeng P5 smart sedan on Wednesday, which the Chinese electrical vehicle maker said is the world’s first mass-produced smart EV equipped with automotive-grade LiDAR technology.

The Xpeng P5 is the company's third production model. LiDAR, or light detection and ranging, is a system that helps provide visibility for autonomous vehicles.

TheStreet Quant Ratings has no rating for Xpeng.

6. Carnival | -7.75% Past Week | -4.32% 1 Month

Carnival (CCL) - Get Report and shares of other cruise lines were sliding Tuesday after U.S. health officials suspended the use of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) - Get Report COVID-19 vaccine over concerns about blood clotting.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Carnival as a Sell with a rating score of D.

7. Zillow | -7.24% Past Week | -7.91% 1 Month

After the Great Depression, we saw many lasting changes in behavior, Cramer explained, and the same is true today. For example, the urban exodus is likely here to stay, and that's great news for the homebuilders and everyone from Zillow (Z) - Get Report to Tractor Supply.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Zillow as a Hold with a rating score of C.

8. State Street | -6.99% Past Week | -3.85% 1 Month

State Street (STT) - Get Report dropped after the asset manager's first-quarter results beat estimates but revenue from interest on loans came up shy of expectations.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates State Street as a Buy with a rating score of B.

9. DraftKings | -6.95% Past Week | -13.64% 1 Month

DraftKings got a boost after the National Football League named DraftKings, Caesars, and FanDuel as the official betting partners.

Cramer likes DraftKings and Penn National but wants to see year-round sports betting outside of the NFL season.

TheStreet Quant Ratings has no rating for DraftKings.

10. Palantir | -6.53% Past Week | -12.26% 1 Month

With more companies and government agencies turning to technology to help solve their issues, Palantir PLTR has been in the spotlight since its public debut in September.

TheStreet looked at Palantir charts to see how to trade the stock earlier this month.

TheStreet Quant Ratings has no rating for Palantir.

