Buy-the-Dip Candidates: Buy Penn National Gaming

These stocks that fell this past week could be 'buy the dip' opportunities. Recent losers include GameStop, Plug Power, Palantir, Caesars and more.

TheStreet recapped the best stories from this past week with Jim Cramer including stocks he would buy now. TheStreet also started its investing story series on SPACs with a story on how to invest in SPACs like a professional trader.

If you're looking for the best stocks from this past week, TheStreet reviewed the 12 best including Upstart Holdings (UPST) - Get Report, AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report, Williams-Sonoma (WSM) - Get Report, and Facebook (FB) - Get Report.

Here are several stocks that fell this past week and could present an opportunity to "buy the dip".

1. GameStop | -24.28% 5 day | +393.40% 1 Month

GameStop (GME) - Get Report is scheduled to report earnings on Tuesday and Cramer shares his expectations for its report after a wild start to 2021.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates GameStop as a Sell with a rating score of D.

2. Plug Power | -18.98% 5 day | -31.51% 1 Month

Plug Power PLUG reported it will restate its financials after an accounting error leaving analysts split on where the stock is heading next.

TheStreet looked at the charts of Plug Power to see where the stock is heading next. Cramer wasn't ready to make a call on Plug Power and needs more information after the accounting error.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Plug Power as a Sell with a rating score of D.

3. Futu Holdings | -17.37% 5 day | -30.53% 1 Month

Futu Holdings (FUTU) has cooled off in March as its dramatic rise through February had the stock on the best stocks of the week almost every week to begin the year.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Futu Holdings as a Sell with a rating score of a D-.

4. Skillz | -12.24% 5 day | -28.41% 1 Month

Skillz (SKLZ) - Get Report announced a secondary offering of 32 million shares this past week. Skillz shares were dropping after pricing its 32 million shares sale.

TheStreet Quant Ratings has no rating for Skillz.

5. Pinduoduo | -11.96% 5 day | -27.65% 1 Month

Pinduoduo (PDD) - Get Report was falling after reporting positive fourth-quarter results and became China's largest e-commerce company by annual active buyers. Pinduoduo also the resignation of founder and chairman Colin Huang.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Pinduoduo as a Hold with a rating score of C.

6. Eli Lilly | -11.43% 5 day | -8.28% 1 Month

Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Report shares fell this past week after reporting mixed results from its Alzheimer's drug trial. Cramer shared with investors how to approach Eli Lilly stock after the latest drug trial results.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Eli Lilly as a Buy with a rating score of A+.

7. Caesars Entertainment | -11.23% 5 day | +7.41% 1 Month

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Report is set to join the S&P 500 Monday which could give the gambling stock a boost as March Madness continues and baseball season is around the corner.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Caesars as a Hold with a rating score of C.

8. Penn National Gaming | -10.04% 5 day | -2.48% 1 Month

March Madness is underway and my bracket is officially busted after a weekend of several upsets. TheStreet looked at the charts of Penn National Gaming (PENN) - Get Report to see if it's time to buy shares of the gambling stock.

Cramer thinks investors should look for buying opportunities as the stock comes down.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Penn National as a Hold with a rating score of C.

9. Palantir Technologies | -9.66% 5 day | -16.14% 1 Month

ARK Investment bought more shares of Palantir Technologies (PLTR) - Get Report in March and Cramer explained what he doesn't understand about Cathie Wood's latest investment in the software provider for the military.

TheStreet Quant Ratings has no rating for Palantir.

10. Chubb | -9.04% 5 day | -3.32% 1 Month

Chubb (CB) - Get Report was falling after Hartford Financial Services said its rival Chubb made a preliminary takeover approach.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Chubb as a Buy with a rating score of B+.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

None of these stocks is a key holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.