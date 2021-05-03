Buy-the-Dip Candidates: AMC, Spotify, Twitter

These stocks that fell this past week could be 'buy the dip' opportunities. Recent losers include Enphase Energy, First Solar, Skillz, Cirrus Logic and more.

Stocks are higher on Monday as the Dow and S&P 500 rise on the first trading day of May as investors bet on a strong U.S. recovery.

If you're looking for the best stocks from this week, check the 15 best stocks from this past week including Facebook, American Express, GameStop, Novavax, Nucor and more.

Here are several stocks that fell this past week and could present an opportunity to "buy the dip".

1. MicroVision | -44.21% Past Week | -5.08% 1 Month

MicroVision (MVIS) - Get Report plunged after the laser-scanning company that has made it onto the list of so-called meme stocks reports a big quarterly loss and sales drop.

Cramer talked about why we shouldn't buy MicroVision after it showed "its true stripes".

TheStreet Quant Ratings has no rating for MicroVision.

2. Enphase Energy | -18.85% Past Week | -13.59% 1 Month

Enphase Energy (ENPH) - Get Report slumped this past week after the solar-energy company lowered its earnings guidance for the second quarter.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Enphase Energy as a Sell with a rating score of D+.

3. Twitter | -16.61% Past Week | -12.83% 1 Month

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue in the first quarter this past week, but fell short on user-growth expectations.

Bret Kenwell looked at the charts of Twitter to see when to buy. On Monday, a media report says hedge fund Elliott Investment Management bought big into the messaging platform.

Cramer talked about two stocks that you should buy over Twitter after its report.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Twitter as a Hold with a rating score of C.

4. Skillz | -15.69% Past Week | -4.85% 1 Month

Skillz (SKLZ) - Get Report was one of the top rising stocks the week prior after shares rose sharply as Jefferies initiated coverage of the mobile-gaming company with a hold rating and a $17 price target.

TheStreet Quant Ratings has no rating for Skillz.

5. Cirrus Logic | -14.79% Past Week | -14.98% 1 Month

Cirrus Logic (CRUS) - Get Report reported weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue and gave downside guidance. Wall Street analysts are undaunted.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Cirrus Logic as a Buy with a rating score of B.

6. Spotify | -14.62% Past Week | -6.83% 1 Month

Spotify (SPOT) - Get Report shares have underperformed in 2021 to date, a Pivotal Research analyst says, upgrading the music-streaming company to buy.

Cramer talked about why Spotify stock might be a buy if it gets down bad.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Spotify as a Hold with a rating score of C-.

7. Pinterest | -13.37% Past Week | -14.49% 1 Month

Pinterest (PINS) - Get Report shares dropped after the social-media pinboard for photos reported slowing user growth, and analysts largely stood by their current opinions.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Pinterest as a Sell with a rating score of D+.

8. Sunrun | -12.98% Past Week | -16.34% 1 Month

Sunrun (RUN) - Get Report was upgraded to overweight from neutral by Piper Sandler with a $77 price target on the solar technology company's stock. It reached $56 before falling this past week.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Sunrun as a Sell with a rating score of D.

9. First Solar | -12.83% Past Week | -9.15% 1 Month

Shares of First Solar (FSLR) - Get Report wavered this past week after the solar energy company reported first-quarter results that topped analyst estimates.

First Solar's shares were upgraded Monday to buy at Bank of America on fundamentals and valuation. They'd slid after this past Thursday’s earnings report.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates First Solar as a Hold with a rating of C.

10. AMC Entertainment | -12.52% Past Week | +7.48% 1 Month

AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) - Get Report was falling this past week after the movie theater chain operator said it hopes to sell up to 43 million shares, while scrubbing plans to sell 500 million more shares.

Cramer talked about AMC being a "fabulous reopening story".

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates AMC as a Sell with a rating score of E+.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

