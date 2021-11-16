Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Bitcoin, AMC, Dogecoin: What You Missed in Crypto Tuesday
Publish date:

As Buying the Dip Trends, Analysts See a Support Level

Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies dropped Tuesday, but several analysts see a common support level.
Author:

True believers are urging bitcoin investors to purchase more of the cryptocurrency amid its biggest decline since late October. 

The hashtag #buythedip is trending on Twitter as bitcoin and cryptocurrency investors try to stem a slide in the market that started Monday evening and carried on into at least Tuesday afternoon.

The price of bitcoin was down about 5.3% ($4,400) over the last 24 hours to $60,430 at last check Tuesday. 

If you are planning to buy into Tuesday's decline, there is a new valuation numerous analysts believe is the cryptocurrency's next level for support. 

TheStreet Recommends

"Taking profits because of a bearish scenario here makes sense," said Carl Martin, a Swedish bitcoin Youtuber who, sees a possible retest of price support in "the lower $50's." 

Futures and FX trader and author Peter Brandt sees support in bitcoin the low $50,000 range.

TheStreet's Brent Kenwell also sees support in "$53,000 to $54,000 area," but he is bullish in the long-term. 

"The bottom line: The trend, while volatile, still favors the bulls. But we need to stay on our toes and watch the 50-day moving average, followed by the 10-week moving average," Kenwell said. 

Bitcoin was leading other cryptos lower with Ethereum, which has the second biggest cryptocurrency market cap at $504 billion, falling more than 7% over the last 24 hours while Binance Coin, which is valued at just under $100 billion, fell nearly 8%.  

