Roku Is a Long-Term Buy

Unfairly or not, Roku has suffered greatly in the latest selloff. Now is a chance for long-term investors to accumulate.

Shares of Roku (ROKU) - Get Report have been hit hard and on Monday after the markets closed it looked like more pain was in store for investors.

Technically that was true, with shares opening lower by more than 5% on Tuesday. At the session low, Roku shares were down almost 8.5%. The selling pressure came on news that 6 million shares were being offered between $57.50 to $59 via Morgan Stanley.

At first, it appeared as if it was a stock offering from the company. Shares immediately moved lower as investors wondered why in the world Roku would be raising funds via a stock sale after such a precipitous decline in the share price.

Turns out it appeared to be a large seller looking to offload its position. Will it mark the bottom for Roku stock? Many long-term investors are hoping so, as really this streaming play should do well in a quarantine situation. Let’s have a closer look at the charts.

Trading Roku

Daily chart of Roku stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

Roku stock hasn’t been acting right for a while, and that was before the coronavirus really gained momentum. In mid-February, the company reported better-than-expected earnings results.

The move temporarily sent shares above $150 - up more than $10 per share or 7.5% - before selling off. The stock ended lower by 6.3% that day, at $130.25.

The stock market went on to make new all-time highs a few sessions later, so again, this was before the rapid market-wide selloff had begun. Something was odd about Roku’s price action - one of the few high-quality growth stocks unable to make new highs - and it’s playing out in grueling fashion now. But in my view, that's offering long-term investors an opportunity to accumulate a position in the stock.

Once the $115 to $120 area gave way as support, it wasn’t long before Roku stock was trading near $100. Then that support area gave way, ushering in a flush to sub-$60 on Tuesday morning.

For now, the stock is putting together a solid reversal, but that doesn’t hide the fact that shares are still down more than 60% from the highs. Should Roku break below Tuesday’s low, bulls need to see the $55 area hold as support. Below puts a break of $50 in play and a flush to even lower prices.

On the upside, investors want to see Roku shares reclaim $75, then $80. Above $80 puts a gap-fill up toward $90 on the table, with prior support between $95 and $100 in play above that.

Price action over the short- to intermediate-term may remain dicey with such elevated volatility.

Ultimately though, those who can afford to be long-term holders of the stock will likely do very well buying Roku at or below $60. That doesn’t mean more pain can’t come to those who are long, or that investors should go all-in at that price.

I like Roku stock right here, but only for the long term and only for those that can afford to be patient.