Burger King's Newest Burger Caters to Summer Lovers

Burger King is always trying new things with the Whopper, and fans of the brand can't get enough of it.

While some retailers are ready to slam the doors on summer, some others are hoping to wring the last bit of sunshine from the season.

T.J. Maxx (TJX) - Get TJX Companies Inc. (The) Report is a perfect example of the former -- it's already got Halloween merchandise out, much to the delight of those who are counting the days to the year's spookiest holiday.

But just because some people are ready to throw their swimsuits in the back of the closet and drape their front doors in spider webs and jack o' lanterns doesn't mean they're ready for fall food, at least not yet.

Most fast-food brands know this, which is why Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report hasn't unveiled the famed Pumpkin Spice Latte. (That hasn't held back Mondelez (MDLZ) - Get Mondelez International Inc. Report from unveiling its Nabisco brand's Pumpkin Spice Oreos.)

Restaurant Brand International (RBI) is still very much courting the summer lover's palate via Burger King, which is hard at work making up new versions of its Whopper. For lovers of bright flavors, its newest one just might scratch that itch.

Burger King Japan

Burger King Flirts With Summer Flavors

On Aug. 4 Burger King Japan debuted its newest sandwich under the moniker of Chili Smoky Summer. The new concept includes two limited-edition Whoppers.

The first is the Green Chili BBQ Smoky Whopper and combines the smoky Bullseye barbeque sauce with a new green chili sauce that Burger King promises has a "sharp spiciness."

Per the usual, the burger also comes with a flame-broiled patty, a slice of cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion sandwiched between a sesame seed bun.

The second is called the Red Chili BBQ Whopper, and it trades out the green chili sauce for a chipotle sauce.

Both burgers are available in regular size or as a Whopper Junior.

The Green Chili BBQ Whopper retails for 790 yen (US$5.87) and the Red Chili BBQ Whopper for 890 yen (US$6.61). Both are also available as meals with fries and a drink.

Burger King's Business Strategy

Restaurant Brands Chief Executive José Cil, speaking on the company's Q2 earnings call on Aug. 4, once again stressed the importance of the international market.

"We continue to see steady improvements in our Burger King U.S. business and will be sharing the details of our plan to accelerate home-market growth with all of our franchisees in early September," he said.

"In addition, the Burger King international business had another strong quarter, posting an impressive 18% comparable sales and 28% systemwide sales growth.

"Meanwhile, the Popeyes' team has been successful delivering strong unit growth and at Firehouse Subs, the team is focused on building the capabilities to execute on our vision of rapid growth for this loved brand in the U.S. and around the world."