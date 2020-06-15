Burger King Batting For Another Plant-Based-Meat Home Run

Burger King hopes its new plant-based-sausage breakfast sandwich will build on last year's Impossible Burger success.

Burger King is rolling out its second major plant-based-meat menu item, a new breakfast offering called the Impossible Croissan'wich, and corporate parent Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Report hopes for another hit.

Burger King on Monday launched its new breakfast offering, which features an Impossible Meat sausage patty, with a promotion offering a free Impossible Croissan'wich through the end of June to "all night owls" through its BK App.

The burger chain said it planned to give away up to 100,000 of its plant-based breakfast sandwiches through the end of the month, with a minimum $1 purchase required.

Burger King had tested the new Impossible Croissan'wich in select markets around the country.

The new breakfast sandwich costs $3.99.

With its new plant-based-meat breakfast sandwich, Restaurant Brands, Toronto, is gunning for a repeat of its success last year with the Impossible Whopper.

That plant-based version of the classic burger helped boost sales at Burger King by 10% during the third quarter of 2019, an increase Restaurant Brands attributed to the rollout of the Impossible Burger.

Burger King faces competition in the plant-based-meat breakfast-sandwich category.

Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) - Get Report last year launched its own Beyond Sausage Sandwich last year, featuring a sausage patty made by Impossible Foods rival Beyond Meat. (BYND) - Get Report

Restaurant Brands shares at last check were off 2.5% at $54.37 in a down broad market. Beyond Meat shares were 0.8% higher at $145.95. Dunkin' shares gave up 1.4% to $63.79. Impossible Foods, Redwood City, Calif., remains closely held.