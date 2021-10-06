October 6, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Here's a List of Plant-Based "Unicorn" Companies
Here's a List of Plant-Based "Unicorn" Companies
Publish date:

Burger King to Test Impossible Nuggets in Three States

Burger King restaurants in Des Moines, Iowa; Boston and Miami will test the plant-based nuggets starting Oct. 11.
Author:

Burger King is testing the new Impossible Nuggets made from plants at some of it restaurants, making it the first fast-food restaurant to feature the meatless nuggets on its menu. 

Burger King, which is part of the Restaurant Brands International Group  (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report, will offer the nuggets at its locations in Des Moines, Iowa; Boston and Miami starting Oct. 11. 

"This isn’t the first time we’ve teamed up with Impossible to make waves in the industry," said Ellie Doty, Burger King's chief marketing officer. "We’re excited to hear what our guests in the test markets think of this latest innovation.”

Restaurant Brands shares on Wednesday were down 2.3% to $60.26 at last check. 

TheStreet Recommends

Impossible Foods on Tuesday launched its plant-based chicken nuggets across a select few restaurants in the U.S. and announced plans to bring the meatless offering to grocery stores by the end of the month.

Impossible Foods' meatless chicken nuggets use soy as the protein source, CNBC reported. However, unlike its meat-free burgers and sausage, the nuggets do not contain heme, which is produced from genetically modified yeast.

The company's nuggets come a few months after Beyond Meat launched its plant-based chicken tenders, made of faba beans, peas and other ingredients at U.S. restaurants in July.

The Redwood, Calif., company's alternative meat nuggets are available at restaurant chains like chef David Chang’s Fuku, Fat Brands’ Fatburger and Dog Haus among others.

“We are tremendously excited about our Impossible Nuggets. But this launch isn’t really about nuggets. It’s about the historic inflection point we’ve reached, Doty said.

Doordash Lead
INVESTING

DoorDash Stock Rises on Truist Price Target Upgrade

plug-shares-unplugged-after-analyst-says-sell-calls-amazon-deal-dilutive
INVESTING

Plug Power, South Korea's SK Group in Hydrogen Systems, Stations Venture

Voyager Therapeutics' Gene Therapy Shows Early, Promising Results
STOCKS

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Soars on Potential $630M Deal With Pfizer

general-electric (1)
INVESTING

General Electric, General Motors Plan Supply Chain for Rare-Earth Materials

Constellation Brands Corona Lead
MARKETS

Constellation Brands Stock Slides As Corona Beer Maker Misses On Q2 Earnings

NYSE Trader on Why Uber Didn't Start Trading at Market Open
MARKETS

Dow Tumbles, Tech Stocks Slump As Energy Price Surge Stokes Inflation Fears

Constellation Brands Corona Lead
INVESTING

Constellation Brands After Earnings: Here's the Must-Hold Support Level

US Steel Surges After Smaller-Than-Expected Q3 Loss on Solid Flat Rolled Demand
MARKETS

US Steel Stock Slumps On Goldman Downgrade, Price Correction Risk; Cleveland-Cliffs Gets Boost