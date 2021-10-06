Burger King to Test Impossible Nuggets in Three States

Burger King restaurants in Des Moines, Iowa; Boston and Miami will test the plant-based nuggets starting Oct. 11.

Burger King is testing the new Impossible Nuggets made from plants at some of it restaurants, making it the first fast-food restaurant to feature the meatless nuggets on its menu.

Burger King, which is part of the Restaurant Brands International Group (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report, will offer the nuggets at its locations in Des Moines, Iowa; Boston and Miami starting Oct. 11.

"This isn’t the first time we’ve teamed up with Impossible to make waves in the industry," said Ellie Doty, Burger King's chief marketing officer. "We’re excited to hear what our guests in the test markets think of this latest innovation.”

Restaurant Brands shares on Wednesday were down 2.3% to $60.26 at last check.

Impossible Foods on Tuesday launched its plant-based chicken nuggets across a select few restaurants in the U.S. and announced plans to bring the meatless offering to grocery stores by the end of the month.

Impossible Foods' meatless chicken nuggets use soy as the protein source, CNBC reported. However, unlike its meat-free burgers and sausage, the nuggets do not contain heme, which is produced from genetically modified yeast.

The company's nuggets come a few months after Beyond Meat launched its plant-based chicken tenders, made of faba beans, peas and other ingredients at U.S. restaurants in July.

The Redwood, Calif., company's alternative meat nuggets are available at restaurant chains like chef David Chang’s Fuku, Fat Brands’ Fatburger and Dog Haus among others.

“We are tremendously excited about our Impossible Nuggets. But this launch isn’t really about nuggets. It’s about the historic inflection point we’ve reached, Doty said.