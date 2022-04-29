Skip to main content
Pork Industry Enjoys Strong Prices, But Faces Rising Costs
Pork Industry Enjoys Strong Prices, But Faces Rising Costs

Burger King Has a Bold New Idea (It's Either Brilliant or Dumb)

Fast-food chain Burger King has done something you'd be more likely to expect from Chipotle or Starbucks.

Fast-food chains face a lot of negative optics. The biggest one, of course, is that hamburgers and fries or even burritos filled with sustainable ingredients (which include cheese, sour cream, and guacamole) aren't very good for you. 

You can make better choices at some fast-food chains than others, but in this restaurant genre, your salad likely includes bacon, ranch dressing and, perhaps, fried chicken.

On top of that, fast-food giants like Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Burger King and rivals McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report and Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report have long dealt with complaints about their packaging. These chains used to use foam clamshells, packages that came under heavy fire in the late 1980s.

Those packages kept sandwiches and chicken nuggets hot, or at least did a better job of it than the current more eco-friendly packaging. (No packaging has been able to make fast-food fries more portable.) Still, the industry changed when public pressure got bad enough.

That's the same thing that has happened with drink cups and straws. Changes have been made, but the solutions are generally better for the planet, not quite good for it. And as anyone who has used a paper straw knows, they sometimes can be woefully inadequate for the job.

Now, Burger King has a novel new take on to-go packaging. It's ambitious and it could become the new industry standard. And it also seems likely to fail miserably.

Burger King reusable containers Lead JS

What Is Burger King Doing?

While a lot of chains have tried to make their packaging recyclable, Burger King has taken things a step further -- and maybe a step too far. The fast-food giant has been testing reusable and returnable packaging in some of its United Kingdom stores, The Guardian reported.

It's a test program where customers will pay a fee (£1 or $1.26) for using to-go containers and beverage cups that they can return to special bins through a partnership with Loop. 

The chain has also been conducting a similar trial with Loop -- the Terrebonne, Quebec, producer of refillable versions of single-use products -- in New York, Portland, and Tokyo.

“As part of our Restaurant Brands for Good plan, we’re investing in the development of sustainable packaging solutions that will help push the food-service industry forward in reducing packaging waste,” Burger King's head of sustainability, Matthew Banton, said. 

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

“The Loop system gives us the confidence in a reusable solution that meets our high safety standards, while also offering convenience for our guests on the go.”

It's a novel idea, but it's also one that depends on customers actually bringing the packaging back to a dropoff point. That seems somewhat at odds with the whole idea that fast food is supposed to be convenient.

In the U.K. trial, "customers can return the packaging with the Loop app by scanning the barcode on the pack and putting it into a Loop bin," The Guardian reported.

"These will be placed outside restaurants where trials are taking place and in other locations found via the app. Customers who return their containers will be refunded their deposit, with all the items professionally cleaned."

Burger King Wants to Be More Green

And while Burger King may not be the first chain you think of when it comes to the environment -- Chipotle  (CMG) - Get Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Report and Starbucks  (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report probably are -- the company does have a long-term plan.

Burger King has a long-term commitment to reduce its environmental footprint. That includes having 100% of customer packaging sourced from renewable, recycled, or certified sources by 2025. It has also pledged to recycle customer packaging in 100% of restaurants in Canada and the U.S. by 2025.

This program would advance those efforts, but it assumes customers will participate. (The plan is very similar to Starbucks's efforts to eliminate single-use cups.)

"During covid, we have seen the environmental impact of increased takeaway ordering, which makes this initiative by Burger King all the more important,” TerraCycle and Loop Chief Executive Tom Szaky said.

“This enables Burger King consumers to easily bring reusability into their daily lives, and whether they choose to eat-in or takeaway, they will be able to get some of their favorite food and drinks in a reusable container.”

It's the "easily" part of that sentence that this whole program stands on. Not throwing your trash on the side of the road is also easy, but, well, look at pretty much any road.

And while Burger King has the best of intentions here, in the immortal words of environmental activist, variety-show host, and Sesame Street contributor Kermit the Frog, "it's not easy being green."

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS
AAPLAMZNTSLA

Stock Market Today - 4/29: Stocks Lower as Big Tech Earnings Whiff; Apple, Amazon Lead Slide

By Martin Baccardax
Elon Musk Twitter Lead JS
MARKETS
TSLATWTR

Elon Musk Dumps $4 Billion Tesla Shares, Says 'No Further Sales Planned', Then Filings Show Another $4.5 Billion Sold

By Martin Baccardax
Chevron
MARKETS
CVXXOM

Chevron Stock Slips After Q1 Profits Leap On Gas, Crude Oil Surge

By Martin Baccardax
Honeywell Posts In-Line Fourth-Quarter Profits, Misses on Sales
MARKETS
HONGE

Honeywell Stock Gains After Q1 Earnings Beat, Profit Guidance Bump As Aviation Demand Soars

By Martin Baccardax
McDonald's Chicken Big Mac Lead
INVESTING
MCDYUM

McDonald's Plans More New Big Macs (Bacon Macs? Bigger Macs?)

By Daniel Kline
Apple Lead
MARKETS
AAPL

Apple Stock Edges Higher As Supply Chain, China Caution Clouds iPhone-Drive Q2 Earnings Beat

By Martin Baccardax
Inflation-thumb
MARKETS
DXY

Federal Reserve Inflation Gauge Eases In March, But Steep Rate Hike Bets Hold

By Martin Baccardax
Exxon Lead
MARKETS
XOMCVX

Exxon Stock Slides As Russia Exit Trims $3.4 Billion From Q1 Earnings

By Martin Baccardax