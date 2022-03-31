Burger King's Newest Sandwich Is a Heavyweight (But Not a Whopper)

Sometimes bigger really is better. And the "Home of the Whopper" has done really big really well.

We all have our fast-food favorites we go back to time and time again, from a classic Single with Cheese at Wendy's to a good old Quarter-Pounder at McDonald's.

And while we all have those moments where we just want a comfort meal when the workday is over, the fast-food customer wants to try new things, too.

With so many other big names to compete with, fast-food brands must constantly innovate to stay on top of the pack. It keeps customers interested and gives them a reason to return.

Truthfully, though, most-fast food companies simply rearrange their ingredients and package them in new ways (Yum Brands' Taco Bell has been regularly called out for this on social media). But consumers don't seem to mind. And so, the game to capture our attention continues.

Restaurant Brands International's Burger King plays, too, of course, working hard to reinvent its beloved Whopper on a regular basis.

It usually does so by piling on a few extra patties or a new cheese, although every once in a while it unveils an unrelated sandwich like the Rodeo Burger, which is topped with fried onion rings and barbeque sauce.

But if you want a really different take on the Burger King classic, you may have to travel a little further.

What's Burger King's Newest Limited Edition Sandwich?

If you want a wilder version of the Whopper, all you have to do is head to Japan.

Burger King's sandwich offerings there are delightfully over the top, no doubt designed to catch the eye of social media and encourage people to proudly show off what they're about to eat.

A few of its recent limited editions include the King Yeti, a one pound beef burger sporting four patties and dripping with Gouda cheese, and the Big Mouth, topped with a fried hash brown and a helping of chili. So if you're in training to become a sumo wrestler and need to gain weight fast, you know where to go.

Burger King's newest limited edition Whopper is called the Jikabi Double Teriyaki and, like its forefathers, is predictably large. It comes loaded with two flame-grilled patties, onions, pickles, tomato, a teriyaki sauce flavored with charred onions and red miso, and bacon and/or cheese deciding on which option you pick.

This promotion launches March 31 and ends on April 14, leaving a pretty narrow window of opportunity for those who would like to give it a try.

The Cheese and Teriyaki Double Whopper is 990 yen (US$8.14) and the Bacon and Teriyaki Double Whopper is 1040 yen (US$8.55). Customers who visit during the promotion will receive scratch card that can win them free Whoppers, which they can use on their next visits.

Looking at these limited edition burgers, one can't help but wonder why Burger King doesn't bring similar monstrosities to the U.S., as people love to show off what they're eating on social media. But for now if you want to try them, you'll need to book a flight.