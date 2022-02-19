Burger King Has Its Biggest, Priciest Burger Ever

Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Burger King has gone big before. In 2016 it offers a monstrosity called the Egg-Normous Buritto. This 805 calories treat offered sausage, thick-cut naturally smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, golden hash browns, shredded cheddar cheese, and melted American cheese, plus a creamy spicy sauce all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla and served with a side of Picante Sauce.

It served as a sort of a sequel the chain's Supreme Breakfast Sandwich, a sub-like breakfast offering that came with two eggs, sausage, bacon, and cheese on a hoagie roll. Forget English muffins, or even biscuits containing a single egg and only one meat, the Supreme Breakfast Sandwich came in at 880 calories and 59 grams of fat.

Both of these, however, owe a lot to the Meat'Normous Omelet Sandwich two eggs, a sausage patty, two slices of smoky ham, three slices of bacon, and two slices of American cheese on a toasted specialty bun. That sandwich was touted in an ad where the king handed one to a lumberjack. The implication was that this was a working man's sandwich -- a meal for construction workers, lumberjacks, and others fueling up for a hard day ahead.

Now, the chain has gone back to big, but not with a morning meal. It has a new burger that's bigger (and more expensive than anything its has offered before.

Burger King Goes Big, But Not Home

While the United States loves to super-size its food, this time, the massive burger isn't coming from America. In Japan, Burger King just launched the King Yeti Super One Pound Beef Burger: a four-patty and six-cheese slice sandwich with a similarly high price to match.

While Japan is known for its high cost of living, the roughly $15 (or 1,750 Yen) that the King Yeti Super One Pound commands is certainly steep for a Burger King menu item: the most expensive sandwich on the U.S. menu, the Texas Double Whopper commands $8.19.

The King Yeti Super One Pound Beef Burger, in turn, comes with four 100% beef patties, six slices of Gouda cheese, caesar sauce, pickles, onions, and a combination of Parmesan and Camembert cheese on a brioche bun.

As food site Chew Boom first reported, the sandwich giant is a limited-time promotion at select Japanese Burger King restaurants from February 18 through March 3, 2022.

Expensive (And Big) Fast Food Has A Long History

If you track fast food "best of" lists, you'll know that both big and expensive fast food has a long history — in comparison to what chefs looking for a spot on these list come up with, a $15 burger can start to seem like a pretty good bargain.

Dutch Burger restaurant De Daltons once Wagyu beef, Alaskan king crab, beluga caviar and white truffles recently took the spot of "world's most expensive burger" for a 5,000 Euro (roughly $5,665) creation that included Wagyu beef, Alaskan king crab, beluga caviar and white truffles while restaurateur David Chang gives a $100 spin to KFC-style fried chicken at his Momofuku restaurant.

Serendipity 3, a café in New York's Upper East Side known for fancy-fying comfort foods, currently serves both a $100 milkshake (milk, ice cream and 23-karat edible gold) and $200 French fries (sprinkled with truffles and Dom Pérignon champagne).

While enough to stuff a person with a standard appetite, four burger patties is also far from the largest that some restaurants can offer. In Detroit, a restaurant called Mallie’s Sports Grill & Bar once made a 1,794-pound cheeseburger: a monstrosity made with 2,000 pounds of raw meat (cooked, naturally, on a custom grill), 300 pounds of cheese, tomatoes, onions and pickles, and a bun weighing in at more than 250 pounds.

Market volatility is on the rise. Unlock Real Money at our lowest price of the year and let our Wall Street experts do your investing homework for you.