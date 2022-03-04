The fast food chain has taken a "more is better" approach.

Some foods require subtlety.

When you sit down to eat Wagyu beef, for example, just a single morsel — perhaps an ounce — provides the full experience.

In certain high-end restaurants, dishes are small, composed so that a single bite can deliver all the taste and most of the feels.

That's not how Restaurant Brands International's QSR Burger King does things.

The fast food chain slams you over the head with mountains of beef like its King Yeti Super One Pound Beef Burger: a four-patty and six-cheese slice sandwich. It's hard to be subtle when someone has to figure out how to hold, let alone eat, a sandwich.

Burger King — at least in its locations in Japan — believes that the burgers should be monstrosities. Now, in addition to the King Yeti, the chain also has some other really big burgers and some gimmicks surrounding them.

"They have offered things such as the Extreme One Pound Beef Burger, which includes a burger patty that weighs, you guessed it, one pound. It was so big it didn’t come with a bun. They have even offered discounts if you take part in all-you-can-eat challenges," Guilty Eats reported.

Burger King Goes Beyond Big

The Burger King menu in Japan apparently assumes that Godzilla, or at least people with the legendary monster's appetite, plan to stop by. They are now offering a third, four-patty, one-pound hamburger, the Tokyo Teriyaki Tower Burger.

Available since the summer, this limited-promotion burger (which fits nicely on the Burger King Japan menu where big seems to matter over anything else) includes four quarter-pound patties, for a full pound of flame-grilled meat.

All four patties offer a heavy coating of teriyaki sauce.

"And just for good measure it also includes miso paste and green onions. And because this is Burger King, it also comes with pickles, onions, cheese, and mayo," Guilty Eats added.

It's a meal fit for a king or someone looking to gain a lot of weight really quickly. It was also a limited-time item that's not currently available.

Bigger Is Better For Competitors?

While Japan has been putting out giant burger after giant burger, the U.S. is king of the large meal in general — most of the world's biggest fast food chains, as well as phenomenons like "supersizing" your food, all began here.

To show that they can, a sports bar in Detroit once made a 1,794-pound cheeseburger from 2,000 pounds of raw meat and 300 pounds of cheese.

Some of the biggest burgers recently available for everyday purchase in the U.S. include Burger King's Triple Whopper With Cheese and the Pretzel Bacon Pub Triple from Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report. The chain eventually pulled the 1,520-calorie, three patty offering from its menu in 2021.

Fatburger also sells a XXXL Triple Kingburger, 1,686-calorie sandwich with three patties and 1.5 pounds of beef.

Wendy's currently offers a variety of three-patty "Triple" burgers: The Dave's Triple. the Big Bacon Classic Triple and the Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger Triple.

The chain will allow you to add patties to any double, and it does have a secret.

While you won't find it on official menus, the truly supersize-obsessed can ask for a secret, four-patty menu item known as the Quadruple Baconator at Wendy's.

The largest item at McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report, the Double Quarter Pounder With Cheese looks like amateur hour in comparison.