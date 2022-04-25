Burger King Has a Whopper of an Offer for Fast-Food Fans

The fast-food giant tries something that has worked for Taco Bell that its customers should love.

At first, the idea of a fast-food subscription model seemed like an odd idea for everyone except patrons that eat at a chain every day.

But even if you aren't one of them, there are a lot more than you might be aware of. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more than a third of Americans eat fast food every day--and that study was reported in 2018 (so maybe the numbers are higher now due to the pandemic).

Data also shows that the subscription model is already successful with fast-food customers. Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report darling Taco Bell launched its Taco Lover's Pass in January 2022. By February, Taco Bell's Chief Digital Officer Zipporah Allen reported that customer visits to restaurant locations had tripled.

Because it's not about the "free" food in so much as it's about getting the customer to feel like a VIP, encouraging them to come in more often. And the more they come in, the more likely they are to buy other items while they're there.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report has decided it's time to get into the game, and it announced a brand new free food offer for its Royal Perks customers that will surely draw the masses.

What's Burger King's New Members Only Offer?

Burger King Royal Perks members now have access to a new freebie: Free fries in your size of choice with every single order, which it calls a "Frequent Fry'er" program, Chewboom first reported.

In order to claim this deal, All Royal Perks members have to do is order via the app. If you aren't a Royal Perks member yet, download the app and sign up by June 20 in order to claim the deal.

Previously, Royal Perks members could upsize an order of fries, hash browns, or a coffee for free. While the latter two probably are still available, we're guessing the new free fry deal probably trumps the old option.

This perk joins a list of others, including earning 10 Crowns for each dollar spent in restaurants, in the app, and on delivery orders. Members also earn double points during their birthday month.

How Will This Affect Other Fast Food Businesses?

If this new move has anywhere near the traction of Taco Bell's Taco Lover's pass, Burger King is about to see a lot more foot traffic.

While McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report and Chick-fil-A, two of Burger King's biggest competitors, also offer reward programs where customers earn points when buying food, none of them offer free food on every visit. Taco Bell charges a monthly fee for that perk, so offering it at no additional cost sets a new standard some may come to expect at other restaurants.

QSR is in the right position to make such a savvy move, too. It reported better-than-expected earnings from 2021, partially due to strong performance from Burger King and Tim Horton's. Online sales were also cited as an area where the business is seeing more success, so it makes perfect sense to see Burger King pushing hard to keep that momentum going.