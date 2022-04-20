Burger King is Serving Up Something New for Spring

As the weather warms and winter crawls back into the shadows, we're all daydreaming about changing into t-shirts and shorts, warm days by the pool, and the tantalizing scent of summer barbeques.

Our tastes change too, shifting from heavier comfort foods to keep us warm in cold months to lighter, cooler meals like salads and fruits. It's bathing suit season, after all, and we want to look our best.

Businesses across many different sectors know this and aim to cater to our seasonal moods, especially retail giants like Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report and Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report, pushing cheerfully merchandised patio furniture and decor to the forefront of their stores.

But in the fast-food business, you have to balance those warm-weather desires with those of the customer who still wants a solid burger.

What to do? Add "healthy" ingredients, of course.

That's the angle Restaurant Brands International (RBI) is taking at Burger King, one of the few fast-food brands that haven't done much to try to cater to those seeking healthier options at the drive-thru.

But if you're willing to play on the fact that "healthy" is an idea in many people's minds that doesn't correlate with reality, well, you just might have an angle for your newest burger.

What's This Healthy Burger King Sandwich, Then?

Hey, avocado is a fruit, right? Sounds healthy. That's probably why Burger King decided to pop it into their latest burger.

Burger King Japan tweeted a teaser photo of a Whopper, which features crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion atop a flame-broiled patty, a slice of American cheese, sliced avocados, and a smoky salsa-based sauce.

The burger will be for sale at Burger King Japan locations starting on April 22. It is a limited edition as well, although Burger King has not announced how long it will be available as of yet.

It's not Burger King's first time serving this particular sandwich, however. In 2018, it offered the Avocado Salsa Whopper in both regular and junior varieties, which looks like the same sandwich we see here. The regular size retailed for 640 yen ($5.01 U.S.), while the junior size went for 490 yen ($3.83 U.S.).

Burger King's Limited Edition Strategy

By leaning on a strategy of making food items seem limited by removing them periodically, Restaurant Brands International has a winning formula that works wonders on the cravings of its customer base.

Taco Bell (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report pulled a similar tactic with the removal of the beloved Mexican Pizza from its menus in 2020, only to take it's time teasing a possible return before announcing it in May 2022. And while the item had a loyal following after spending decades on the menu, taking it away for a period of time elevated it to a new status in people's minds, making it a fast-food holy grail, if you will.

QSR reported a 65% year over year sales increase in 2021, earning it a cool $10 million. And Burger King's international business grew by 19.4%, which means the "make it limited edition" strategy is one it will likely lean on for some time to come.