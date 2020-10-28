Bunge Rises After Earnings Beat Estimates

Bunge shares were higher after the agriculture commodity trader reported third-quarter results that beat analyst expectations.

Grain trader Bunge (BG) - Get Report posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings along with a strong outlook.

Shares of the agricultural-commodity trader at last check were up 5.5% at $58.73. The stock on Wednesday touched a 52-week high of $60.50, more than twice its 52-week low of $29, set in mid-March.

The St. Louis company swung to earnings of $1.84 a share in the quarter from a loss of $10.74 in the year-earlier period. The latest adjusted earnings came in at $2.47 a share, up 93% from $1.28.

Revenue dropped 1.5% to $10.16 billion from $10.32 billion.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of GAAP earnings of 17 cents a share, or an adjusted 20 cents, on revenue of $9.78 billion.

Sales from its agribusiness segment grew 1.4% to $7.11 billion from $7.01 billion a year earlier, as soy-processing results in South America, Europe and Asia and grain results in South America improved year over year.

Sales of edible-oil products grew to $2.43 billion from $2.32 billion.

Bunge "[leveraged] improving market trends," Chief Executive Greg Huckman said in a statement. The results "reflect the meaningful changes we've made to our operating model, portfolio and financial approach," he added.

Bunge increased its full-year adjusted-earnings outlook to a range of $6.25 to $6.75 a share. The FactSet survey was looking for adjusted profit of $4.14.

"Looking into next year, we expect many of the favorable trends to continue with demand for our products remaining strong. We also expect additional global demand for vegetable oil from the growth of biofuels," added Huckman.