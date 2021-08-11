TheStreet home
Bumble: A Look at the Buzzy Company
Publish date:

Bumble Stock: Dating App Posts Stronger-Than-Expected Revenue

Revenue jumped 38% to $186.22 million in the quarter from $135.14 million last year.
Author:

Bumble  (BMBL) - Get Report shares rose in after-hours trading Wednesday, after the dating app company reported stronger-than-expected revenue for the second quarter.

Revenue jumped 38% to $186.217 million in the quarter from $135.142 million last year. The FactSet analyst consensus called for $178.7 million in the latest quarter.

Bumble posted a loss $11.15 million, or 6 cents a share in the first quarter, compared a loss of $5.47 million, or break-even per share, a year ago. Analysts forecast a break-even per share figure for the latest quarter.

The stock recently traded at $48.98, up 3% in after-hours trading. Shares are down by almost a third over the las six months. 

Bumble, which includes dating apps Bumble and Badoo, estimates revenue will total $195 million to $198 million in the third quarter, and adjusted EBITDA will total $48 million to $50 million.

For the full year, Bumble predicts revenue of $752 million to $762 million and adjusted EBITDA of $195 million to $200 million.

TheStreet.com offered a history of Bumble July 14. On the Bumble app women make the first contact with the people they want to date.

Bumble was co-founded by Whitney Wolfe Herd and Andrey Andreev in 2012. Previously working for Tinder, Wolfe Herd left, claiming sexual discrimination and harassment.

During this time, Badoo founder and CEO Andrey Andreev contacted Wolfe Herd and suggested starting up a new and different dating app.

The new company would utilize Badoo's infrastructure and Andreev's consulting. Bumble launched three months later in December 2014. Bumble went public on the Nasdaq in February, 2021.

