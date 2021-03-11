TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Bumble Rises as Analysts Lift Targets After Earnings Report

Bumble, the dating app that enables women to make the first move, reported revenue jumped 31% and analysts are optimistic about its future.
Author:
Publish date:

Bumble  (BMBL) - Get Report shares soared, as analysts reacted positively to the dating app’s first quarterly earnings report as a public company.

The Austin company posted a loss for the fourth quarter of 1 cent a share, smaller than the FactSet analyst consensus of a 9-cent loss. Revenue jumped 31% to $165.6 million.

Demand for Bumble services was strong among people trapped at home during the COVID pandemic.

The stock recently traded at $68.10, up 8.3%.

Cowen analyst John Blackledge raised his price target to $74 from $70 and rates the company outperform.

The rating is “based on Bumble's premium position within the high [average revenue per paying user] segment of freemium online dating, and their opportunity to expand and take share in new markets around the world,” he wrote in a commentary.

The Bumble brand "will be able to gain additional penetration in existing markets, expand geographically, increase monetizable features, and expand paying conversion rates over time.”

Further, “Bumble's Badoo brand is also well positioned in the complementary emerging middle-class segment and is served well by an existing strong presence globally in many markets,” Blackledge said.

Meanwhile, Jefferies, lifted its price target to $82 from $80 and affirmed its buy rating. The earnings report “reinforced” Jefferies analysts’ bullish take on Bumble, according to Bloomberg.

Morgan Stanley analysts raised their price target to $57 from $56, affirming their equal weight rating. 

They say revenue could climb big time in 2021-2022 if the economy enjoys a “roaring 20s” boom at year-end, Bloomberg reports.

Tags
terms:
Earnings
Trading Stock Options Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Extend Rally, Nasdaq Surges as Tech Gains

Costco Lead
INVESTING

Costco Jumps on Well Fargo 'Overweight' Upgrade, Jim Cramer Support

JD.com sign celebrates the e-commerce giant's secondary listing in Hong Kong. Photo: Xinhua
INVESTING

JD.com Rises on Fourth-Quarter Earnings Beat

Cannabis Gains Political Importance, Makes Its Way To The Ballot
INVESTING

Organigram Surges on $175 Million Investment From BAT Unit

Boeing 737 MAX: China's Flight Ban Won't Be Lifted Until Safety Concerns 'properly Addressed'
INVESTING

Boeing Extends Gains on Reported 737 MAX Deal With Southwest

Disney Lead
INVESTING

Morning Bell: Disney Will Come Back Strong

AstraZeneca Lead
INVESTING

AstraZeneca Vaccine Halted in Norway and Denmark

Video: Jim Cramer Reacts to General Electric's Dividend Worries
INVESTING

General Electric Extends Slide as Oppenheimer Lowers Rating to 'Perform'