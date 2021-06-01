Build-A-Bear Continues Post-Earnings Run, Has Quadrupled in 2021

Build-A-Bear has more than quadrupled this year, including the current bounce after its earnings report.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) - Get Report shares jumped on Tuesday, continuing this year's meteoric rise of the operator of stores in which consumers can, well, build bears.

The stock at last check was up 14% at $17.41. It has traded on Tuesday up as much as 27% at a 52-week high $19.40. The stock has more than quadrupled this year off its 2020 close at $4.27.

“We delivered one of the strongest first quarters in our company’s nearly 25-year history, including a 96.7% increase in total revenues compared to the fiscal 2020 first quarter and an 8.7% increase versus the fiscal 2019 period," Chief Executive Sharon John said in a statement.

The St. Louis company reported growth in both its brick-and-mortar stores as well as its digital channels.

Last Wednesday Build-A-Bear reported first-quarter earnings of 66 cents a share on revenue of $91.7 million.

For the full year, the company expects to top the 2019 revenue total of $338.5 million.

It also increased its 2021 estimate of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to $32 million from $28 million. That latest estimate would more than double 2019's Ebitda of $15.3 million.

The company has remained "agile" and pivoted "to aggressively evolve our digital capabilities, including a drive to enhance our e-commerce experience, increase omnichannel integration, maintain a flexible real estate portfolio with high lease optionality and diversify revenue streams," John added.

The company recently surpassed over 200 million bears sold since it was established in 1997.

As of May 1, the company had 355 managed stores.