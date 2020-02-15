Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Takes Stakes in Kroger, Biogen; Cuts Banks and Apple

SEC filing shows Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway took new stakes in Kroger stores and Biogen in fourth quarter, but cut Apple.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Report (BRK.B) - Get Report.B went to the store last quarter, acquiring new stakes in Kroger (KR) - Get Report and Biogen (BIIB) - Get Report, while selling most of his Phillips 66 (PSX) - Get Report and Travelers (TRV) - Get Report holdings, according to a regulatory filing Friday.

Berkshire, Buffett’s investment vehicle, acquired nearly 19 million shares of Kroger during the last three months of 2019, according to a 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Berkshire also added a new position in Biogen, picking up 648,447 shares of the company.

Buffett dumped most of his stakes in Travelers and Phillips 66, as well as about a third of his holdings in Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report, and about 15% of his stake in Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report.

Buffett also sold some Apple (APPL) , offloading 3,683,113 shares and leaving Berkshire with a mere 245 million or so.

In after-hours action, Biogen rose $6.50, or 2%, to $339.50.

Kroger gained $1.71, or 6% to $29.94.

Goldman, Wells Fargo, Phillips 66 and Travelers and Apple were little changed in late action.

Berkshire Hathaway A shares rose $1,723.94, or 0.5%, to end at $340,223.94. Berkshire Hathaway B shares rose 33 cents, or 0.15%, to end at $226.80.

Other stocks in Berkshire's portfolio were mixed Friday.

Moody's (MCO) - Get Report shares rose $5.06, or 1.86%, to $277.83.

Visa (VISA) shares rose $2.89, or 1.39%, to $210.29.

Restaurant Brands Intl (QSR) - Get Report shares rose 84 cents, or 1.27%, to $67.24.

Among Buffett stocks underperforming Friday, Kraft Heinz (KHC) - Get Report shares fell 89 cents, or 3.2%, to $26.88.

American Airlines Group (AAL) - Get Report shares fell 89 cents, or 2.96%, to $29.20.

Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) - Get Report ADRs fell 35 cents, or 2.78%, to $12.22.

Apple is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts Plus investment club. Find out more with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.