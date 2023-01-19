Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Stocks Fall

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway stocks were lower Thursday.



Losers outpaced winners 36 to 11 among stocks held by Berkshire Hathaway according to its latest SEC filing.

Among the losers, shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) - Get Free Report fell 6.07% to $80.05. Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc. is the 35th largest holding in Berkshire's portfolio, as of its last filing with the SEC. Berkshire's stake is currently worth $0.38 billion.

Shares of Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - Get Free Report fell 3.48% to $135.24. Snowflake Inc. is the 28th largest holding in Berkshire's portfolio, as of its last filing with the SEC. Berkshire's stake is currently worth $0.83 billion.

Shares of Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - Get Free Report fell 3.04% to $26.19. Ally Finl Inc. is the 29th largest holding in Berkshire's portfolio, as of its last filing with the SEC. Berkshire's stake is currently worth $0.79 billion.

Shares of Kroger Co (KR) - Get Free Report fell 2.81% to $44.00. Kroger Co. is the 18th largest holding in Berkshire's portfolio, as of its last filing with the SEC. Berkshire's stake is currently worth $2.21 billion.

For more information on what Real Money columnists are saying about Kroger Co, please click here.

Among gainers, shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A (LILA) - Get Free Report rose 2.27% to $9.02. Liberty Latin America Ltd. is the 43rd largest holding in Berkshire's portfolio, as of its last filing with the SEC. Berkshire's stake is currently worth $0.04 billion.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) - Get Free Report rose 1.94% to $65.67. Occidental Pete Corp. is the seventh largest holding in Berkshire's portfolio, as of its last filing with the SEC. Berkshire's stake is currently worth $12.76 billion.

Shares of Aon PLC (AON) - Get Free Report rose 1.57% to $318.96. Aon Plc. is the 24th largest holding in Berkshire's portfolio, as of its last filing with the SEC. Berkshire's stake is currently worth $1.4 billion.

Shares of Chevron Corporation (CVX) - Get Free Report rose 1.08% to $179.00. Chevron Corp New. is the third largest holding in Berkshire's portfolio, as of its last filing with the SEC. Berkshire's stake is currently worth $29.6 billion.

To learn more profitable trading ideas from Real Money columnists about Chevron Corporation, please click here.

Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) - Get Free Report rose 0.96% to $40.04. Kraft Heinz Co. is the sixth largest holding in Berkshire's portfolio, as of its last filing with the SEC. Berkshire's stake is currently worth $13.04 billion.

Shares of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY fell 0.73% to $388.64.

Shares of the Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF VOO fell 0.72% to $357.14.

In the broader markets, U.S. stocks were lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 252.40, or 0.76% to 33,044.56.

The S&P 500 fell 30.01, or 0.76% to 3,898.85. Losers outpaced winners 386 to 111. Within the S&P 500, energy stocks led, while communication services lagged.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 104.74, or 0.96% to 10,852.27.