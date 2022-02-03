Skip to main content
Buffett Said He Likes Facebook, But not so Much its Stock

Facebook is an 'extraordinary business,' he said. But Buffett sees the best businesses as the most difficult to value.
Warren Buffett has shown admiration for Meta Platforms (Facebook)  (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report over the years, but he also has indicated little interest in buying the stock.

That comes from Markets Insider, which has published a round-up of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO’s remarks about Meta.

Most recently, at Berkshire’s annual meeting, Buffett said, "We've always known that the dream business is the one that takes very little capital and grows a lot. Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report and Google  (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report and Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report and Facebook are terrific examples of that."

In a 2012 interview with CNBC, Buffett called Facebook an "extraordinary business."

But he also has expressed some qualms about the company. In a 2018 CNBC interview, he cited Facebook’s influence on the 2016 presidential election and the potential for it to be used to limit voting.

In the same 2012 CNBC interview where Buffett lauded Facebook, he also said the best companies are the most difficult to value. And he said the outlook for Facebook over the next five to 10-years was too uncertain to invest in it, Markets Insider reports.

"It's much easier for me to figure out what Coca-Cola  (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report is worth than Google or Facebook," Buffett said. "I'm not saying they have anything but brilliant futures, but I just don't know."

In another 2012 interview, CNBC asked Buffett if he would be interested in investing in Facebook if CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave him a complete explanation of how the company works.

"Probably not, I just don't understand it well enough," Buffett responded.

