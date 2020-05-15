Buffett Exits Phillips 66 and Travelers, Trims Goldman Sachs

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Report (BRK.B) - Get Report exited its positions in Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) - Get Report and Phillips 66 (PSX) - Get Report, and sold a majority of its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) - Get Report holdings during the first quarter, according to an SEC filing Friday.

The moves were disclosed in a quarterly 13F filling with the SEC.

Buffett announced at the company’s annual meeting earlier this month that Berkshire had sold all of its positions in four airline companies after the first quarter had ended. Airline stocks have been crushed by the collapse in travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Buffett had held stakes in Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) - Get Report, United Continental Holdings (UAL) - Get Report, Delta Airlines Inc. (DAL) - Get Report and American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report.

Berkshire sold a little over 10 million shares of its holdings in Goldman Sachs, leaving it with just over 1.9 million shares, according to the filing. Berkshire also sold a little over 3% of its shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) - Get Report and Synchrony Financial (SYF) - Get Report.

Berkshire added a little over 6% more shares to its holdings of PNC Financial Services (PNC) - Get Report.

Berkshire sold just under 3% of its shares in Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) - Get Report, according to the filing.

Berkshire sold smaller amounts -- around 1% or less -- of its holdings in Biogen Inc. (BIIB) - Get Report, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) - Get Report, DaVita Inc. (DVA) - Get Report, General Motors Co. (GM) - Get Report, Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) - Get Report, Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) - Get Report and Verisign (VSGN) .

Berkshire Hathaway A shares fell $2729.25, or 1.07%, to $253,500.75.

Berkshire Hathaway B shares fell $1.68, or 0.98%, to $169.25.