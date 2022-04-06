Buffalo Wild Wings Borrows Taco Bell's Best Menu Idea

Expect to see more snack-flavored menu items at fast-food chains across the country.

Prior to the Taco Bell's 2012 launch of the Doritos Locos Tacos, partnerships between snack food makers and fast-food chains were virtually unheard of — they were different categories that rarely crossed over into each other's territory.

But a taco shell made out of the same stuff that goes into Frito-Lay's Doritos corn chips quickly caught the hearts of Taco Bell lovers and became one of the chain's most popular offerings.

Not long after the launch, the Yum! Brands-owned YUM chain had to hire an additional 15,000 staff to help manage the thousands of people showing up to the stores.

The popularity of the Locos Tacos set off chains has set off a decade of partnerships and limited-time promotions. Taco Bell itself experimented with everything from Fiery and Cool Ranch flavors to a store version of Locos Taco tortilla chips.

Doritos And Buffalo Wild Wings Cook Up A Sauce

Doritos, too, has been expanding its reach in the fast food space. In advance of the National Basketball League playoffs, Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) and the Frito-Lay chip brand launched a sauce inspired by one of the most popular Doritos flavors.

Called Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho Flavored Sauce, the new wing dish is coated in a sauce inspired by Doritos' nacho cheese as well as toasted tortilla crumbles. It is available from April 6 and throughout the NBA playoffs, which kick off on April 16.

As a premium flavor, the wings will cost $1 more than a typical order of wings from Buffalo. Amid inflation-related rising food prices, prices vary by location but add up to roughly $15.99 for 10 wings.

To accompany the wings, Buffalo also launched an exclusive Mountain Dew flavor called Mtn Dew Legend — it has notes of blackberry, citrus and ginger and is only available at Buffalo Wild Wings stores.

"Buffalo Wild Wings has the best sauces and Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho brings the best heat — put them together and you've got Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho Wings," Klay Thompson, a Golden State Warriors player who was tapped to be the face of the new menu item, said in a statement. "I am excited to be partnering with Doritos and BWW on this fire pairing."

Expect To See More Of This Kind Of Thing

Buffalo Wild Wings has already partnered with Doritos once before, on wings coated in a sauce inspired by Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili flavor were available in stores last September.

It is true that Taco Bell set off something akin to a tidal wave back in 2012 since, all these years later, we see dozens of new collaborations between snack foods and fast-food chains.

Most recently, Pepsi (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report and a Dine Global DIN-owned International House Of Pancakes launched a maple-syrup flavored cola available exclusively online in March as part of the chain's #ShowYourStack sweepstakes.

Restaurant Brand International's QSR Burger King's Mac N' Cheetos, Pizza Hut's Cheezit stuffed pizza and Papa John's PZZA Report Chili Fritos Pizza are just a few examples of recent snack and fast food partnerships.

"At a time when Doritos can serve as the base of a taco shell and Cheetos dust has become a star ingredient, it's hard to see where fast-food chains will draw the line," TheStreet Managing Editor Daniel Kline wrote in 2016 for The Motley Fool.