Bud Light Next Launching With Zero Carb Beer and NFTs
Anheuser-Busch Inbev  (BUDFF)  is getting ready for the Super Bowl and joining the metaverse at the same time with the launch of Bud Light Next, its first-ever zero carb beer, and its first release of non-fungible tokens.

The world's largest brewer will roll out Bud Light Next nationwide on Feb. 7, the day after it launches its first NFT project -- the Bud Light N3XT Collection.

Bud Light Next, which Anheuser-Busch Inbev claims is nearly 10 years in the making, boasts zero carbs, 80 calories and 4% alcohol by volume. The brewer is targeting "consumers who have long desired a beer that breaks the barriers of a traditional lager and offers the sessionability and stats of a seltzer," according a Thursday statement

“As Bud Light enters 2022, we are pushing the beer category to new heights with the launch of Bud Light NEXT, our first-ever zero carb beer,” Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing for Bud Light, said in a statement. “Today’s consumers are all about breaking barriers, being trailblazers and setting their own path. We are proud to introduce this new super crisp beer which is brewed to meet their evolving taste preferences.”

The Bud Light N3XT Collection, which launches Feb. 6, will feature 12,722 unique NFTs that are designed with color cues from Bud Light Next and will be available for sale to consumers age 21 and over for $399 each. Purchasers of the NFTs will have the opportunity to vote on Bud Light Next merchandise and have access to the brand and partner events.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev plans to promote Bud Light Next as part of the four minutes of advertising time it has purchased during the Super Bowl broadcast on Feb. 13, according to a statement. The cost of a 30 second ad for Super Bowl LVI is $6.5 million, up from the $5.6 million CBS got for Super Bowl LV, superbowl-ads.com reported.

The brewer has been in expansion mode since earlier last week, as it on Monday expanded its NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer nationwide after a successful regional launch last year.

 

