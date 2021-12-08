Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Technical Analyst: The Bulls Are Back, But Is It Time to Call a Santa Rally?
Technical Analyst: The Bulls Are Back, But Is It Time to Call a Santa Rally?
Publish date:

Brown-Forman Stock Slips; Profit and Sales Lag Forecasts

Brown-Forman profit totaled 49 cents a share in its latest quarter, trailing the FactSet analyst consensus of 53 cents.
Author:

Brown-Forman  (BF.B) - Get Brown-Forman Corporation Class B Report shares fell on Wednesday after the owner of Jack Daniel’s and Korbel Champagne posted weaker-than-expected results for its latest quarter.

For the fiscal 2022 second quarter ended Oct. 31, net income totaled $236 million, or 49 cents a share, down from $240 million, or 50 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter. The FactSet analyst consensus called for 53 cents in the latest quarter.

Brown-Forman registered net sales of $994 million, up 1% from $985 million a year earlier but below analysts’ forecast of $1.05 billion.

The Louisville, Ky., company's stock recently traded at $70.19, down 3%, and has slid 12% year to date.

Prior to the earnings report, Morningstar analyst Sean Dunlop put fair value at $72 and assigned Brown-Forman a wide moat.

TheStreet Recommends

He noted Sept. 1 that the company “reported strong sales growth in its fiscal first quarter, with $906 million in net revenue, up 20% from the year-ago period.”

Further, “While the firm benefited from downstream partners building inventory, momentum in premium beverages remains alluring.” To be sure, he noted tepid gross margin guidance.

Overall, “Brown-Forman has established itself as a stalwart in matured spirits, an enclave of the distillation industry that we view as particularly attractive,” Dunlop said.

“In addition to brand recognition and distribution, companies in this industry also benefit from scarcity value, which manifests as a result of the consumer perception surrounding the aging of this type of alcohol, and the pricing power that this begets.

“Against this industry backdrop, we believe Brown-Forman’s portfolio, anchored by the Jack Daniel’s brand, boasts some of the highest cachet globally.”

Tags
terms:
StocksInvestingBeveragesEarnings
TCL 50-inch 4K QLED Roku Smart TV
LIFESTYLE
GOOGLROKU

Roku And YouTube Bury The Hatchet, Renew Deal

Can Profit Sharing Help Your Paycheck?
INVESTING

Wages Seen Rising More, but Buying Power Mightn't Match

GameStop Lead
INVESTING
AMCGME

GameStop Earnings Preview: Here Are the Must-Know Stock Levels

Stitch Fix Lead
INVESTING
SFIX

Stitch Fix Stock Tumbles as Analysts React to Reduced Guidance

Apple Lead
MARKETS
AAPL

Apple Stock Extends Gains, With $3 Trillion Value in Sight, As Nikkei Reports iPhone Production Slump

Pfizer vaccine Lead
MARKETS
PFEBNTXMRNA

Pfizer Says Three Doses Of Covid Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron Variant

Resignation Lead
MARKETS
K

'Great Resignation' Slows With Fewer People Quitting, But 11 Million Jobs Remain Open in Puzzling Labor Market

Huawei, Volkswagen Supplier Enter 4G Licensing Deal As US Sanctions-hit Telecoms Giant Widens Business
INVESTING
VWAGY

Volkswagen Sees Chip Shortage Lasting Through June 2022