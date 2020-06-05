Broadcom’s Earnings and Guidance Reveal a Chip Industry in Flux

The chip giant is seeing strong demand from cloud and telco clients, but is also dealing with supply constraints and an apparent iPhone production ramp delay.

While Broadcom’s (AVGO) - Get Report results and guidance are close to analyst expectations, several of its businesses are set to do much better or worse than usual this quarter.

On Thursday afternoon, Broadcom reported April quarter (fiscal second quarter) revenue of $5.74 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $5.14. Revenue rose 4% annually with the help of Broadcom’s Nov. 2019 acquisition of Symantec’s enterprise security unit, and slightly beat a $5.69 billion consensus. EPS was down 1% and in-line with consensus.

For the July quarter, Broadcom forecasts revenue of $5.75 billion, plus or minus $150 million. That compares with a $5.79 billion consensus.

Broadcom’s stock rose 1% in after-hours trading to $312.00, leaving it nearly flat on a year-to-date basis.

Wireless Softness

Weighing on Broadcom’s guidance: The company expects its wireless chip revenue, which fell 14% sequentially in the seasonally weak April quarter, to be down again in the seasonally stronger July quarter, before growing in the October quarter.

Amid reports of production delays for Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Report next-gen iPhones, Broadcom, which counts Apple as its largest wireless chip client, says that a “product cycle delay” will pressure its wireless sales. At the same time, CEO Hock Tan once more indicated that the dollar value of Broadcom’s iPhone RF chip content will be higher this year, thanks to Apple’s inclusion of 5G radios within its next-gen iPhones.

Networking, AI, Storage and Broadband Strength

Tan was more upbeat when talking about Broadcom’s large networking chip business, which is benefiting from strong cloud capital spending and an uptick in telecom capex. Networking revenue rose 11% sequentially last quarter, and Tan said the business has witnessed “a demand surge” in the current quarter.

Strong demand for the latest versions of Broadcom’s Tomahawk and Trident switching chips among cloud clients is helping, as is growing demand for its Jericho2 packet processor among telco clients. Broadcom also indicates that its shipments of AI/deep learning ASICs to cloud clients (labeled by the company as part of its networking sales) are growing strongly -- Google’s (GOOG) - Get Report Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) are among the AI ASICs believed to have been developed with Broadcom’s help.

In addition, Broadcom’s storage chip/component business is respectively seeing strong demand for RAID controllers from enterprise clients and for PCIe switches from cloud clients, and its broadband chip business is benefiting from growing Wi-Fi 6 access point deployments and higher orders for DSL, optical and cable modem chipsets. On the other hand, set-top chip demand is expected to decline sharply this quarter, with Tan indicating that a lack of live sports is driving cord-cutting.

Channel Inventory Cuts

Along with wireless pressures, attempts to pare channel inventory will weigh on Broadcom’s July quarter sales.

Tan forecast that “recognized shipping revenue” for Broadcom’s industrial chip business will be down by a double-digit percentage sequentially, even though distributor sales of industrial products are expected to be flat. He also forecast the Brocade storage switching business will see a major sequential decline due to channel inventory cuts.

High Lead Times for Cutting-Edge Chips

In line with some media reports, Tan said that chip order lead times are “running at historical highs,” particularly for chips made using cutting-edge manufacturing processes. Presumably, Taiwan Semiconductor’s 7-nanometer (7nm) process node, which is used to make several Broadcom networking chips and has been seeing very strong demand, is one of the processes being referenced.

Stretched lead times, which can lead clients worried about having adequate chip supplies to double-order, are also said to exist for “specialized material components” such as chip substrates. In addition, Broadcom said it’s dealing with supply chain disruptions (caused by COVID-19) involving its Malaysian chip testing operations.

“[We] really have much more demand than we can supply, and this may very well continue beyond [fiscal] Q3,” Tan said, while later expressing optimism that the situation will improve.

Business as Usual for Software

While Broadcom’s chip and hardware operations are having their share of ups and downs, not a lot has changed lately for the CA Technologies and Symantec software units – businesses for which Broadcom has been pursuing a strategy of cutting costs, narrowing product lines and focusing on selling comprehensive, “all you can eat,” license agreements to major enterprises and organizations.

CA’s revenue was flat sequentially and up 2% annually, with double-digit annual bookings growth at “core accounts” partly offset by lower services revenue. Symantec’s revenue rose 2% sequentially and once more topped $400 million.