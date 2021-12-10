Broadcom Stock Rockets Higher on Surging AI and VR Demand

Broadcom shares surge, lifted by a wave of positive news in large part driven by the chip and software maker's growth outlook on the hyper-cloud AI and VR front.

Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Broadcom Inc. Report shares rocketed higher on Friday, lifted by a wave of positive news on sales and earnings, a dividend boost, the unveiling of a new stock repurchase program and the company’s growth outlook on the hyper-cloud front.

Broadcom stock was up more than 7% in premarket trading after the chip and software maker posted better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results, provided strong January-quarter guidance, and also raised its dividend in addition to announcing a new stock-buyback program.

For the quarter, Broadcom posted revenue of $7.41 billion, up 15%, and slightly ahead of the Wall Street analyst consensus forecast at $7.36 billion. Non-GAAP profits were $7.81 a share, above consensus forecasts of $7.74 a share.

The company said revenue from its semiconductor business was $5.6 billion, up 17% from the year-ago period. Software revenue rang in at $1.8 billion, up 8%.

Behind all the good news: a boom in so-called enterprise spending, where companies are investing in both hardware and software to build out and strengthen their cloud-based systems that support things like virtual reality and artificial intelligence -- a group Broadcom CEO Hock Tan referred to as “hyper-cloud guys.”

“We have the backlog, and they keep building up,” Hock told analysts on a post-earnings conference call in response to a question about whether the company’s networking business growth would remain as strong as it’s been.

“And you're right, hyper-cloud guys, like you would ask me six months ago, I would not believe the level of spending they're embarking on right now in '22, but they appear to be,” Hock said, adding that he is seeing growth not just in switching and routing but also from what he called “offload computing applications” -- virtualization, orchestration and AI-driven services.

“So, we're seeing multiple as I said, multiple levels, all moving in the right direction for fiscal '22. And good possibility, what we're seeing today in Q1 would run for a large part of fiscal '22."

For the January quarter, Broadcom sees revenue of $7.6 billion, up 14%, and well ahead of the current Street consensus forecast of $7.3 billion.

Broadcom also boosted its quarterly dividend to $4.10 a share, up 14% from $3.60 a share. And the company announced a new $10 billion stock-repurchase program.

Shares of Broadcom at last check were up 7.04% at $624.50 in premarket trading. Year to date the stock is up 37.2%.